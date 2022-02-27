Louisville dance team earns second place at state

GRAND ISLAND – Louisville athletes gained a diamond-level award from judges this past week for their sparkling work at the state dance meet.

Louisville dance team members earned second place in the Class C-1 hip hop division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. The Lions captured silver medals for the second straight year in front of a large crowd Feb. 19 in Grand Island. LHS athletes produced a team score of 83.10 points for their hip hop routine.

Keeley Porter, Braidy Parrill, Charlee Peacock, Hailey Caughron, Ella Aaberg, Olivia Heins, Lea Kalkowski, Allison Smith and Marissa Haynes represented the Lions at the state dance contest.

Louisville head coach Maddie Bastian said she was thrilled with the state results. LHS also placed fifth in the high kick division with a score of 71.88 points.

“I felt the girls performed to the absolute best of their abilities in both routines!” Bastian said. “They went out and gave it their all which would make any coach proud. They had so much fun performing with each other all year long and it showed on Saturday.”

Bastian said she was happy to see the Lions reach their goals both on team and individual levels. Louisville scored 76.58 points in the hip hop division during last year’s runner-up performance, and members of the current group were determined to raise that point total this winter. They also worked individually on their footwork and facial expressions to create winning results during their routines.

“They were very excited to place second again this year,” Bastian said. “When we got our score sheets back, the compliments from the judges were all items we focused on all year, like more energy and facials, spacing and getting low during hip hop. It felt good that their hard work was getting rewarded!”

Louisville’s hip hop routine featured many athletic moves such as somersaults, flips and jumps set to music. The choreography also included several sequences that required dancers to give synchronized movements.

Seventeen schools from across Nebraska entered teams in this year’s hip hop contest. Louisville and state champion Conestoga (87.58 points) were the only two squads that scored more than 80 points. The Lions defeated Omaha Roncalli by nearly four points for the second-place prize.

Bastian said she was proud of the way the Lions formed a successful group with their work ethic. LHS teenagers spent many hours at practice before and after school fine-tuning their routines. Their effort paid off with a diamond-level achievement at state.

“They made huge strides as a team this year!” Bastian said. “We have multiple dancers who have never danced before, and none of the current team trains at a studio. This means the only dance training they get is at dance team practice. To be able to go out and beat 15 teams is incredible!”

Class C-1 State Dance Hip Hop Division Results

Conestoga 87.58, Louisville 83.10, Omaha Roncalli 79.28, Syracuse 77.08, Battle Creek 76.85, Milford 73.43, Wayne 71.45, Fort Calhoun 70.90, St. Paul 70.63, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 68.15, Fairbury 67.63, Madison 67.05, Ashland-Greenwood 66.58, Cozad 65.40, O’Neill 65.33, Omaha Gross 64.68, Doniphan-Trumbull 64.13

Class C-1 State Dance High Kick Division Results

Lincoln Lutheran 75.90, Wayne 75.45, Central City 74.80, Hershey 72.63, Louisville 71.88, David City 68.13, Boone Central 67.78, Ogallala 63.38

