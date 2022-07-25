Louisville dunk tank raises funds for school scholarships

LOUISVILLE – A water-based activity helped raise money for school scholarships Saturday during a Dynamite Pete Days event in Louisville.

Members of the Wally J Foundation held a dunk tank event in the parking lot of Louisville Elementary School. Several school officials donated their time to be in the dunk tank on a day that featured temperatures in the upper 90s.

Wally J Foundation representative Scott Rice said he was pleased with the turnout for the dunk tank. He felt it was a positive experience for everyone who took part.

“We had a great time with the dunk tank,” Rice said. “Dunkers and dunkees alike had fun.”

Rice is a math teacher at Louisville and is a co-founder of the Wally J Foundation. He and Louisville graduates Laura Swanson, Lea Kalkowski and Jaylin Gaston formed the foundation this past spring to raise money for the family of Deb Stoltz. Stoltz is the sister of former Louisville teacher and coach Wally Johnson.

The foundation used Saturday’s dunk tank as a way to raise money for scholarships for the upcoming school year. Rice said foundation representatives will give the scholarships to members of the Class of 2023.

“This money and some concession stands this school year will go towards the Wally J Scholarship fund,” Rice said. “We will be presenting one or two scholarships this year in the amount of $500 to Louisville seniors who understand the importance of volunteering and actively volunteer within the community. Once the school year gets going we will select the focus of our main fundraising drive.”

Many adults and children tried to throw balls at a target at the dunk tank. If the ball landed on the target, a person who was perched on a small board fell into the water when the board was removed.

Miss Louisville Jenna Muntz provided smiles during the late morning when she took her turn at the dunk tank. She tossed a strike on her first throw at the target. Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber was soaked as a result of her accuracy.