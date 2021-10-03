Louisville, E-M/WW run in cross country events

Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners traveled outside of Cass County on Thursday for a pair of cross country meets.
Lincoln Lutheran Invite
Louisville traveled to Pioneers Park in Lincoln for the Lincoln Lutheran Invite. Mira Fosmer, Hailey Teller, Jaxson Barnes, Tyler Euans and Eric Heard won medals for the Lions at the meet.
Fosmer (22:30.72, 2nd) and Teller (24:17.67, 14th) each claimed awards in the girls race. Barnes (18:17.89, 4th), Euans (18:45.22, 8th) and Heard (19:22.85, 15th) captured medals for the Louisville boys.
Omaha Concordia and Wahoo won team championships at the meet. Cornerstone Christian juniors Brekyn Kok (21:51.04) and Justin Sherman (17:57.10) pocketed the top individual honors in their races.
Girls Team Results
Omaha Concordia 27, Lincoln Pius X 29, East Butler 35, Wahoo 46, Archbishop Bergan, College View Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Tri County, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Brekyn Kok (CCA) 21:51.04, 2) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:30.73, 3) Evelyn Baker (TRI) 22:38.06, 4) Kari Mathsen (OCN) 23:18.80, 5) Katie Carlson (CVA) 23:33.29, 6) Kenzie Strein (TRI) 23:46.44, 7) Joslyn Schnieder (LCHS) 23:52.21, 8) Abby Matthew (OCN) 24:02.56, 9) Libby Timmerman (LPX) 24:05.96, 10) Sophie O’Neil (ABR) 24:06.12, 11) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 24:11.72, 12) Allison Matson (CCA) 24:12.83, 13) Hannah Jorgenson (WAH) 24:15.23, 14) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:17.67, 15) Malorie Spatz (EBT) 24:20.40
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 22:30.73 (2nd), Hailey Teller 24:17.67 (14th)
Boys Team Results
Wahoo 32, Cornerstone Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 59, Louisville 62, Lincoln Pius X 101, Omaha Concordia 115, Tri County 122, Archbishop Bergan 123, Yutan 134
Top 15 Results
1) Justin Sherman (CCA) 17:57.10, 2) Josh Graber (WAH) 17:59.18, 3) Brady Franzen (LLHS) 18:17.16, 4) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:17.89, 5) Ashton Hughes (CCA) 18:24.20, 6) Carter Siems (TRI) 18:34.69, 7) Silas Shellito (WAH) 18:39.76, 8) Tyler Euans (LOU) 18:45.22, 9) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:52.02, 10) Landon Tarr (CCA) 19:07.07, 11) Ales Adamec (WAH) 19:13.71, 12) Michael Robinson (WAH) 19:15.74, 13) Isaac Kult (YUT) 19:18.70, 14) Carter Holtmeier (TRI) 19:19.08, 15) Eric Heard (LOU) 19:22.85
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:17.89 (4th), Tyler Euans 18:45.22 (8th), Eric Heard 19:22.85 (15th), Caleb Thieman 20:39.94 (35th), Waylon Haworth 21:16.82 (47th), Chase Savage 21:39.84 (52nd)
Raymond Central Invite
E-M/WW journeyed to Raymond Central High School for the RCHS Invite. The Trailblazers finished fifth in the girls team race with 95 points and sixth on the boys side with 90 points.
Austin Patton earned a medal for the Trailblazers with a fourth-place time of 18:10.46. Valeriia Khromova paced the E-M/WW girls with an 18th-place mark of 24:44.26.
Palmyra and Lincoln North Star claimed team championships at the meet. Palmyra sophomore Emily Frey (20:53.55) and Malcolm senior Ty Brockhaus (17:45.18) crossed the finish line first to win medalist honors.
Girls Team Results
Palmyra 16, Schuyler 33, Bennington 38, Malcolm 77, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 95, Lincoln North Star 114, Arlington, Centennial, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Emily Frey (PLY) 20:53.55, 2) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:57.96, 3) Sinai Sanchez (SCH) 22:46.48, 4) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 22:55.27, 5) Ava Palm (PLY) 22:58.60, 6) Lydia Lang (PLY) 23:02.24, 7) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 23:04.99, 8) Maddie Hanson (BEN) 23:06.93, 9) Morgan Iske (BEN) 23:09.75, 10) Sophia Shultz (RCN) 23:18.27, 11) Kinsley Hvaranek (PLY) 23:29.68, 12) Gabby Rodriguez (SCH) 23:34.51, 13) Josie Turnbull (CEN) 23:44.62, 14) Emma Robinson (BEN) 23:47.94, 15) Jenna Robinson (BEN) 24:11.46
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Valeriia Khromova 24:44.26 (18th), Dakota Reiman 27:41.02 (29th), Bri Ross 28:08.63 (30th), Lena Gardavior 30:17.41 (37th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln North Star 34, Malcolm 36, Bennington 60, Schuyler 61, Palmyra 80, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 90, Raymond Central 100, Arlington 131, Centennial, DC West no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 17:45.18, 2) Tien Le (LNS) 17:53.87, 3) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 18:03.21, 4) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:10.46, 5) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:15.06, 6) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:23.68, 7) Bradyn Wiley (LNS) 18:24.36, 8) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 18:29.20, 9) Zane Zoucha (MLC) 18:30.12, 10) Layton Schultz (BEN) 18:37.95, 11) Landon Lubischer (RCN) 18:42.04, 12) Jake Quevedo (LNS) 18:45.02, 13) Gavin Bywater (SCH) 18:45.77, 14) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:46.94, 15) Joe Brockhaus (MLC) 18:49.79
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 18:10.46 (4th), Trevin McKenzie 19:31.32 (22nd), Matt Cover 20:46.80 (34th), Tucker Oehlerking 21:18.43 (38th), Caelen Wipf 21:30.84 (40th), James Dean 22:19.17 (44th)