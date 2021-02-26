Louisville ends season in subdistrict title game

Klein’s rebound and putback 1:32 before the break kept Louisville within 13-10, and a short jumper by Caleb Hrabik made the halftime margin 15-12. Vogt said the Lions were optimistic they would improve on offense in the second half. LHS finished 4-of-20 and AGHS was 7-of-17 in the first 16 minutes.

“We didn’t feel too bad at halftime,” Vogt said. “We were fortunate to be shooting that kind of percentage and only be down three points. We felt those issues on offense were certainly correctable and that we would be in a good position in the second half.

“Unfortunately, the game was really physical and it was allowed to be that way, and we simply weren’t able to get our offense going.”

Ashland-Greenwood (15-7) built a 26-17 lead after three quarters and put the game away at the free-throw line down the stretch. The team finished 13-of-16 from the stripe in the fourth period and made ten straight free throws in a 3:28 span.

Ahl produced 11 points and four rebounds and Hrabik finished with nine points, four rebounds and one block. Klein tallied four points, five boards and one block and Eric Heard had two rebounds, one steal and one assist.