Louisville ends season in subdistrict title game

ASHLAND – The Louisville boys felt confident about their chances heading into Thursday night’s subdistrict tournament final against Ashland-Greenwood.
The Bluejays kept the Lions from capitalizing on their scoring opportunities with championship defense against LHS.
Ashland-Greenwood stopped Louisville 41-24 in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament title game in the AGHS gym. The Bluejays limited LHS to 12 points in the first half and held the Lions to two points in the first six minutes of the third quarter.
The AGHS efforts spoiled a solid defensive game by the Lions. Louisville pitched a shutout in the first 5:12 of the night and held Ashland-Greenwood’s powerful offense to just 15 points in the opening half. AGHS had posted 50 or more points in 15 previous games this winter.
“We gave a heck of a defensive effort tonight,” Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said. “Our guys did an absolutely great job of playing defense. Unfortunately, when you have a shooting night like we did tonight, it didn’t work out for us. That was the game’s storyline right there.”
Both teams were locked in on defense from the opening tip. A free throw by Sam Ahl at the 4:17 mark was the only point either team scored early on. Ashland-Greenwood changed the 1-0 margin to 2-1 before Louisville ended the quarter with four straight points. Harrison Klein sank two free throws and Ahl converted a steal into a fast-break basket.
Klein’s rebound and putback 1:32 before the break kept Louisville within 13-10, and a short jumper by Caleb Hrabik made the halftime margin 15-12. Vogt said the Lions were optimistic they would improve on offense in the second half. LHS finished 4-of-20 and AGHS was 7-of-17 in the first 16 minutes.
“We didn’t feel too bad at halftime,” Vogt said. “We were fortunate to be shooting that kind of percentage and only be down three points. We felt those issues on offense were certainly correctable and that we would be in a good position in the second half.
“Unfortunately, the game was really physical and it was allowed to be that way, and we simply weren’t able to get our offense going.”
Ashland-Greenwood (15-7) built a 26-17 lead after three quarters and put the game away at the free-throw line down the stretch. The team finished 13-of-16 from the stripe in the fourth period and made ten straight free throws in a 3:28 span.
Ahl produced 11 points and four rebounds and Hrabik finished with nine points, four rebounds and one block. Klein tallied four points, five boards and one block and Eric Heard had two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Brayden Powell hauled in four rebounds, Talon Ball posted one rebound and Cash Biesterfeld had one block and one rebound. Sam Luellen, Cordale Moxey, Treyton Savage, Gwyer Leach and Zach Hillabrand saw court time for the team.
Louisville ended its season 13-10. It was the final game for Ball, Savage, Leach, Powell, Moxey, Hrabik and Hillabrand. Vogt said the seven seniors had made a lasting impact on the Louisville program.
“These seniors mean a lot to the program and to me,” Vogt said. “They were freshmen my first year here, so I’ve been able to work with them all four years and see firsthand what they’ve meant not only to this team, but to the school in general.
“I just told them in the locker room that it’s been an honor to be with them and see them grow up to be such great young men. They’re a special group of guys.”
Louisville 5 7 5 7 – 24
Ashland-Greenwood 2 13 11 15 – 41
Louisville (24)
Ball 0-3 0-0 0, Ahl 4-17 2-4 11, Heard 0-5 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Hrabik 4-10 1-3 9, Klein 1-2 2-2 4, Luellen 0-1 0-0 0, Moxey 0-0 0-0 0, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Hillabrand 0-0 0-0 0, Biesterfeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-40 5-9 24.
Ashland-Greenwood (41)
Lindley 2-5 1-2 6, Nafzinger 2-6 7-10 11, Konzem 2-4 0-0 5, Shepard 1-2 6-6 8, Schulz 3-6 1-2 7, Jacobsen 2-4 0-0 4, Maack 0-0 0-0 0, Craven 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Mohs 0-1 0-0 0, Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Grell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-29 15-20 41.