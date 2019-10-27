LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes finished their football campaign Friday night with a game against a fellow conference member.
Yutan left Louisville’s campus with a 49-14 triumph. The Chieftains improved to 5-4 and secured a spot in the Class C-2 state playoffs. Louisville finished its season 1-8.
The Lions held Yutan’s powerful offense in check for most of the first half. Caden Egr made it 7-0 on a short touchdown run in the opening quarter. The team then capped a second-quarter drive with a pass from Brady Timm to Egr to create a 14-0 score.
Louisville came close to slicing the deficit late in the second quarter. Harrison Klein’s leaping 23-yard catch brought the football down to the 11-yard line with under a minute to go. Yutan prevented the Lions from crossing the goal line in the final stretch.
The Chieftains put the game away in the third quarter. The team scored three times in the stanza to boost the gap to 34-0. Yutan added a 22-yard touchdown pass and a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Louisville reached the end zone twice in the fourth period. Clayton Buck connected with Tyler Mackling on a 65-yard scoring pass, and Talon Ball broke free on a 53-yard touchdown run.
Yutan’s ability to convert on third-down plays helped the Chieftains in the game. Yutan went 9-of-11 on third downs and ended the night with 407 yards of offense. Louisville collected 327 yards of offense and 13 first downs.
Buck finished the night 8-of-19 for 166 yards through the air. Mackling made three receptions for 115 yards and Coby Buettner collected three catches for 22 yards. Klein had one 23-yard reception and Ball finished with one six-yard catch.
Brady Knott helped Louisville’s ground game with 54 yards on 17 attempts. Ball gained 58 yards on three carries and Buettner ran eight times for 46 yards.
Buettner, Knott and Clayton Hatfield all registered sacks for Louisville. Buettner led the team’s defense with seven solo and two assisted tackles, and Klein and Buck each produced three solo stops. Knott and Brock Hudson each had two solo tackles and Reed Toelle made one solo and two assisted plays.
Cordale Moxey, Mason Crowell and Hatfield all had one solo tackle. Coen Tomanek chipped in three assisted tackles for the Lions.
Yutan 7 7 20 15 – 49
Louisville 0 0 0 14 – 14
Scoring Summary
You have free articles remaining.
1st Quarter
YHS – Egr 5 run (Fisher kick)
2nd Quarter
YHS – Egr 4 pass from Timm (Fisher kick)
3rd Quarter
YHS – Egr 43 run (Fisher kick)
YHS – Yutan 40 run (kick no good)
YHS – Yutan 8 run (Fisher kick)
4th Quarter
YHS – Mahrt 22 pass from Timm (Fisher kick)
LHS – Mackling 65 pass from Buck (run good)
YHS – Keiser 12 run (Mahrt pass from Daniell)
LHS – Ball 53 run (kick no good)