Louisville faces Chieftains in conference semifinals

YUTAN – The Louisville girls relied on defense and points in the paint to remain close to Yutan throughout Thursday night’s league tournament semifinal.

Yutan created just enough offense in the last two minutes to stay ahead of the Lions on the scoreboard.

Second-seeded Yutan edged sixth-seeded Louisville 36-26 in the semifinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Lions held the Chieftains scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to keep the game within single digits. Yutan sank one basket and five late free throws to produce the final margin.

Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said the Lions tried to make adjustments to Yutan’s defensive scheme of taking away perimeter shooting. Post players Ella Johnson and Jaylin Gaston combined for 21 of the team’s 26 points. Their work on offense – plus the defensive skills from the entire roster – prevented Yutan from feeling comfortable at any point during the evening.

“Their game plan coming in here was to take away the outside, and they have a deep and talented team that did that really effectively,” Johnson said. “I thought our girls countered that pretty well by getting the ball inside. Jaylin had a really nice stretch there and so did Ella, and that’s what kept us in the game.

“We just had several moments tonight where we weren’t able to score. We did a really nice job of staying in it with our defense, but we missed some scoring opportunities where we could have cut into their lead even more.”

Yutan (13-5) took a 7-6 lead after one quarter and expanded the gap to 19-10 late in the second period. Haley Kube and Maycee Hays drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Maura Tichota sank two free throws after an offensive rebound. Yutan kept Louisville (8-10) from scoring for a 5:38 stretch of the period.

The Chieftains swelled the margin to 25-14 before Louisville came back. Lea Kalkowski made one free throw and Gaston converted assists from Kalkowski and Brooke Smith into baskets. Smith threaded the basketball through Yutan’s defense to Gaston to make it 25-19 with 3:44 left in the quarter.

Johnson’s short jumper with 7:49 to play kept the Lions within 29-23. The score remained the same for more than five minutes of game action. Louisville forced three Yutan turnovers and three missed shots with stout defense, but Yutan copied the defensive feats on the other end.

The Chieftains created a 31-24 lead after Kube dropped in a basket. Johnson posted one free throw with 1:01 left to make it 31-24, and Gaston’s offensive rebound and putback with 36 seconds left allowed LHS to stay within 33-26.

Yutan then sealed the game with defense and free throws. Hays made a steal on Louisville’s next trip and Laycee Josoff knocked home one free throw. Christina Kerkman then drew a charge along the baseline that clinched the contest. Kube swished home two free throws to make it a ten-point game.

Johnson and Gaston led the Lions with their efforts in the paint. Johnson ended the night with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Gaston generated ten points and five boards for Louisville.

Smith helped Louisville with two points, one block, one rebound, one steal and one assist. Kalkowski collected one point, one assist and one steal, Sagan Leach tallied three rebounds and one block and Avery Heilig had two points and two steals.

Ella Culver hauled in two rebounds and Ella Aaberg made one assist for the team. Abby Bruce gave the Lions defensive minutes throughout the night.

Kube guided Yutan with 13 points and Tichota chipped in ten points and eight rebounds. Yutan will take on top-seeded Syracuse in the tournament title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Conestoga. Syracuse stopped fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood 69-44 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Louisville will resume action Saturday in the third-place game of the tournament. The Lions will face Ashland-Greenwood at 1 p.m. at Conestoga. Johnson said he is confident LHS athletes will bring a good effort against the Bluejays.

“I really like the way this team competes,” Johnson said. “We may not be the tallest team out there, but we play with all heart. These girls give it their very best all of the time, and they did that again tonight. We made it to the final four of the conference tournament, and that’s something they can feel good about.”

Louisville 6 6 9 5 – 26

Yutan 7 12 10 7 – 36

Louisville (26)

Leach 0-2 0-0 0, Heilig 1-7 0-0 2, Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Gaston 4-4 2-2 10, Johnson 5-14 1-5 11, Kalkowski 0-1 1-2 1, Aaberg 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce 0-0 0-0 0, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 4-11 26.

Yutan (36)

Kube 4-11 4-4 13, Hays 1-4 0-2 3, Josoff 1-4 1-4 4, Lloyd 2-8 0-0 4, Tichota 3-10 4-9 10, Kerkman 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 1-1 0-0 3, Krajicek 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-40 9-19 36.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.