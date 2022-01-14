Louisville faces Pioneers in pair of home games

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes welcomed Fort Calhoun to the LHS gym Tuesday night for a varsity doubleheader on the basketball court.

Louisville girls 42, Fort Calhoun 28

Louisville flew past Fort Calhoun with a flurry of points in the evening’s first game. The Lions began the conference contest with a 15-2 scoring spree. That early success helped the team enter the break with a 25-14 lead.

The Pioneers worked their way back to a manageable 26-21 deficit after three quarters, but the Lions slammed the door on Fort Calhoun’s comeback attempt. The team scored 16 points in the final stretch to seal the victory.

Avery Heilig guided Louisville’s scoring attack with 20 points. She went 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 7-of-12 from the floor during the night. She added two rebounds and one pass deflection.

Ella Johnson controlled action in the paint with 14 rebounds. She hauled in six offensive and eight defensive boards. She also chipped in five points and three blocks.

Jaylin Gaston helped the Lions on both ends of the court with six points, seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block. Lea Kalkowski generated two points, six rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections, and Abby Bruce delivered four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Brooke Smith collected one point, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Sagan Leach pocketed four points, four assists, two steals and two pass deflections, and Ella Aaberg grabbed two rebounds for the team. Ella Culver chipped in one rebound and one assist in her time on the court.

Tess Skelton guided Fort Calhoun with 20 points, six steals and four rebounds. Dala Drowne added two points, five boards, four steals and two assists for the Pioneers.

Fort Calhoun 2 12 7 7 – 28

Louisville 15 10 1 16 – 42

Fort Calhoun (28)

Tinkham 1-11 0-1 2, Skelton 5-16 8-13 20, Bench 1-8 2-2 4, Drowne 1-2 0-0 2, Wells 0-5 0-2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Perfetti 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-42 10-18 28.

Louisville (42)

Kalkowski 1-3 0-4 2, Heilig 7-12 0-2 20, Smith 0-6 1-2 1, Gaston 2-5 2-3 6, Johnson 1-6 3-4 5, Leach 0-4 4-5 4, Bruce 1-2 2-2 4, Aaberg 0-0 0-0 0, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-38 12-22 42.

Fort Calhoun 52, Louisville boys 46

The Lions stayed close to the Pioneers the entire night. Louisville remained within 21-17 at halftime and kept the deficit at 36-27 with eight minutes to play. The team whittled the margin to 50-46 with 1:20 remaining on Sam Luellen’s driving basket.

Sam Ahl made a behind-the-back leaping save by Fort Calhoun’s bench to give the Lions another opportunity to cut into the lead. Fort Calhoun forced a turnover with 21.8 seconds left and sank two free throws to preserve the victory.

Cash Biesterfeld led Louisville’s offense with 12 points. Ahl collected 11 points, Eric Heard and Harrison Klein each posted eight points, and Iyn Hoefener scored four points. Luellen pocketed two points and Kole Albert scored one point.

Grayson Bouwman led Fort Calhoun with 30 points. Carsen Schwarz added 17 points, Austin Welchert had three points and Glenn Hunter posted two points.

Fort Calhoun 8 13 15 16 – 52

Louisville 7 10 10 19 – 46

Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville girls 23

Louisville squared off with Lincoln Christian in a home game Thursday night. The Crusaders relied on defense to leave the gym with the victory. LCHS increased a 16-15 halftime lead by holding Louisville to eight points after the break.

Gaston paced the Lions with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals, one block and one pass deflection. Heilig collected five points and nine rebounds and Smith produced one point, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. Johnson chipped in three points, six rebounds, one steal, two blocks and one pass deflection.

Kalkowski contributed three points, five rebounds and three assists, and Leach tallied two rebounds, one assist, one block and two pass deflections. Bruce posted two points, one rebound and one block, Culver had one rebound and one steal and Aaberg helped the team defensively.

Lincoln Christian 11 5 13 9 – 38

Louisville 8 7 4 4 – 23

Louisville (23)

Kalkowski 1-3 1-2 3, Heilig 2-11 0-0 5, Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Gaston 2-6 5-14 9, Johnson 1-8 1-2 3, Leach 0-2 0-0 0, Bruce 0-4 2-2 2, Aaberg 0-1 0-0 0. Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-38 10-22 23.

