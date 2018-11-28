Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 All-District Louisville FB players
Buy Now

LOUISVILLE – Six Louisville football players were honored for their work this season at this year’s district selection meeting.

Coaches in Class C-2, District 2 announced last week that they had selected players for All-District and honorable mention teams. Oakland-Craig, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Archbishop Bergan, Louisville, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan were in this year’s district. Yutan opted not to select any players for district recognition.

Louisville seniors Brady Geise and Stealth Reeves and junior Brady Knott were All-District selections. Seniors Quinn Wolcott and Tommy Ahl and junior Dylan Jones were honorable mention selections.

Geise finished 42-of-127 passing for 659 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 100 times for 385 yards and eight scores. He produced 14 solo and four assisted tackles with two fumble recoveries. He also made two tackles for loss.

Reeves guided Louisville’s defense with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles. He forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and made one tackle for loss. Reeves also played on an offensive line that helped Louisville gain 1,869 total yards of offense.

Knott spearheaded Louisville’s rushing attack with 559 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He caught two passes for 13 yards and made 17 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Knott produced four stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Wolcott helped the team’s defense with 10 solo and 10 assisted tackles. He made two sacks and three tackles for loss and returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown.

Jones led Louisville’s receiving corps with 15 catches for 252 yards. He also ran 26 times for 59 yards. Jones collected 16 solo and 13 assisted tackles with one stop for loss. He also returned ten kickoffs for 130 yards and five punts for 25 yards.

Ahl went 14-of-17 on extra-point kicks and 2-of-3 on field-goal attempts. He boosted the team’s defense with 16 solo and 11 assisted tackles.

2018 Class C-2, District 2 All-District Football Selections

1st Place Oakland-Craig

All District

Jefferson McNeill SR DB

Robby Mayberry SR RB

Tyson Harney SR DL

Justyn Hale SR OL

Ian Lundquist JR DB

Daniel Sechler SR DE

Jared Mulder SR QB

Honorable Mention

Laurence Brands JR OL

Wyatt Uhing SR WB

Mike Brands SO LB

2nd Place Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast

All District

Will Gatzemeyer JR QB

Lucas Vogt SO WR

Jaxon Johnson JR LB

Seth Totten SR OL/DL

Dustin Burgett SR OL/DL

Nick Ronnfeldt SR OL/DL

3rd Place Archbishop Bergan

All District

Eli Herink SR WR/LB

Riley Lindberg SR OL/LB

Jake Ridder JR QB/LB

Ethan Villwok JR RB/LB

Honorable Mention

Dylan Gartner SR OL/LB

Jackson GIlfry JR WR/DB

Jacob Johnson SR WR/DB

Eli Simonson JR OL/DL

Caleb Villwok SR OL/DL

4th Place Tie – Louisville

All-District

Brady Geise SR QB/DB

Stealth Reeves SR MLB/OL

Brady Knott JR FB/DE

Honorable Mention

Quinn Wolcott SR T/DE

Dylan Jones JR Slot/OLB

Tommy Ahl SR K/DB

4th Place Tie—Tekamah Herman

All District

Chauncey Rogers JR DE

Alex Camp SR OL/DL

Gage Drummond SR LB

Honorable Mention

Clay Beaumont JR QB

Luke Wakehouse JR FB

Cody Elliott SR LB

Brandon Schram SR WR

4th Place Tie – Yutan

All District

No selections

Honorable Mention

No selections

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments