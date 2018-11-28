LOUISVILLE – Six Louisville football players were honored for their work this season at this year’s district selection meeting.
Coaches in Class C-2, District 2 announced last week that they had selected players for All-District and honorable mention teams. Oakland-Craig, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Archbishop Bergan, Louisville, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan were in this year’s district. Yutan opted not to select any players for district recognition.
Louisville seniors Brady Geise and Stealth Reeves and junior Brady Knott were All-District selections. Seniors Quinn Wolcott and Tommy Ahl and junior Dylan Jones were honorable mention selections.
Geise finished 42-of-127 passing for 659 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 100 times for 385 yards and eight scores. He produced 14 solo and four assisted tackles with two fumble recoveries. He also made two tackles for loss.
Reeves guided Louisville’s defense with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles. He forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and made one tackle for loss. Reeves also played on an offensive line that helped Louisville gain 1,869 total yards of offense.
Knott spearheaded Louisville’s rushing attack with 559 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He caught two passes for 13 yards and made 17 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Knott produced four stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Wolcott helped the team’s defense with 10 solo and 10 assisted tackles. He made two sacks and three tackles for loss and returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown.
Jones led Louisville’s receiving corps with 15 catches for 252 yards. He also ran 26 times for 59 yards. Jones collected 16 solo and 13 assisted tackles with one stop for loss. He also returned ten kickoffs for 130 yards and five punts for 25 yards.
Ahl went 14-of-17 on extra-point kicks and 2-of-3 on field-goal attempts. He boosted the team’s defense with 16 solo and 11 assisted tackles.
2018 Class C-2, District 2 All-District Football Selections
1st Place Oakland-Craig
All District
Jefferson McNeill SR DB
Robby Mayberry SR RB
Tyson Harney SR DL
Justyn Hale SR OL
Ian Lundquist JR DB
Daniel Sechler SR DE
Jared Mulder SR QB
Honorable Mention
Laurence Brands JR OL
Wyatt Uhing SR WB
Mike Brands SO LB
2nd Place Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast
All District
Will Gatzemeyer JR QB
Lucas Vogt SO WR
Jaxon Johnson JR LB
Seth Totten SR OL/DL
Dustin Burgett SR OL/DL
Nick Ronnfeldt SR OL/DL
3rd Place Archbishop Bergan
All District
Eli Herink SR WR/LB
Riley Lindberg SR OL/LB
Jake Ridder JR QB/LB
Ethan Villwok JR RB/LB
Honorable Mention
Dylan Gartner SR OL/LB
Jackson GIlfry JR WR/DB
Jacob Johnson SR WR/DB
Eli Simonson JR OL/DL
Caleb Villwok SR OL/DL
4th Place Tie – Louisville
All-District
Brady Geise SR QB/DB
Stealth Reeves SR MLB/OL
Brady Knott JR FB/DE
Honorable Mention
Quinn Wolcott SR T/DE
Dylan Jones JR Slot/OLB
Tommy Ahl SR K/DB
4th Place Tie—Tekamah Herman
All District
Chauncey Rogers JR DE
Alex Camp SR OL/DL
Gage Drummond SR LB
Honorable Mention
Clay Beaumont JR QB
Luke Wakehouse JR FB
Cody Elliott SR LB
Brandon Schram SR WR
4th Place Tie – Yutan
All District
No selections
Honorable Mention
No selections