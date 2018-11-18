LOUISVILLE – The Louisville football team finished the 2018 season 2-7. The Lions defeated Conestoga and Tekamah-Herman and competed in four home games and five road contests.
Offense
Louisville accumulated 1,869 yards of offense during the season. The team collected 1,210 rushing yards and 659 passing yards. Louisville averaged 134.44 rushing yards per game and 73.22 passing yards per game.
The Lions scored 15 times on the ground and three times through the air. LHS gained 103 first downs during the season and was successful on 32 third-down conversion plays. The team collected a first down ten times on fourth-down plays.
Brady Geise finished the campaign 42-of-127 for 659 passing yards and three touchdowns. His longest pass of the year went for 82 yards.
Brady Knott led Louisville’s rushing attack with 129 carries for 559 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 4.33 yards per carry. Geise finished with 385 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 attempts, and Coby Buettner gained 131 yards and one touchdown on 41 attempts.
Dylan Jones gained 59 yards on 26 carries, Sam Ahl gained 40 yards and one touchdown on two carries and Harrison Klein had 35 yards and one score on two carries. Reed Toelle (7), Eric Heard (7) and Clayton Buck (3) also ended the year with positive rushing yardage.
Jones led Louisville’s receiving corps with 15 catches for 252 yards. Conner Buettner caught four passes for 117 yards, Talon Ball made six catches for 102 yards and Coby Buettner hauled in eight passes for 92 yards. Jaden Maxey made seven receptions for 83 yards and Knott caught two passes for 13 yards.
Defense
Opponents gained 3,065 total yards of offense during the campaign. Opponents produced 2,193 rushing yards and 872 passing yards and gained 133 first downs. Louisville forced 12 turnovers, made eight sacks and finished with 238 solo and 226 assisted tackles.
Conner Buettner, Coby Buettner and Maxey all made one interception for Louisville this season. Nash Callahan recovered three fumbles and Geise fell on two fumbles. Stealth Reeves, Quinn Wolcott, Julian Covington and Maxey all made one fumble recovery.
Reeves guided Louisville’s defense with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles and one stop for loss. Conner Buettner tallied 30 solo and 16 assisted tackles with five stops for loss, and Coby Buettner made 17 solo and 25 assisted plays with one tackle for loss.
Callahan registered 22 solo and 19 assisted tackles, and Knott ended the year with 17 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Knott also made four plays behind the line of scrimmage. Jones collected 16 solo and 13 assisted tackles with one tackle for loss, Tommy Ahl posted 16 solo and 11 assisted tackles and Braydon Yardley made 13 solo and eight assisted plays with two stops for loss.
Wolcott concluded the campaign with ten solo and ten assisted tackles. He also made two sacks and three stops for loss. Geise finished with 14 solo and four assisted tackles with two stops for loss, and Buck produced ten solo and seven assisted tackles. Maxey collected seven solo and ten assisted tackles and Wil Essex made three solo and 12 assisted tackles. Derian Williams, Caleb Hrabik, Tyson Warner and Chris Williams all added tackles for loss for the team.
Special Teams
Tommy Ahl went 14-of-17 on extra-point kicks and 2-of-3 on field-goal attempts. Jones returned five punts for 25 yards and Heard ran back one punt for eight yards.
Ball led Louisville with eight kickoff returns for 162 yards. Jones ran back ten kickoffs for 130 yards and Maxey had eight kickoff returns for 108 yards. Klein (55), Tyler Mackling (41), Heard (7) and Sam Ahl (5) all compiled kickoff return yardage for the team.