LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players compiled statistics in many offensive and defensive categories during the 2019 campaign.
The Lions ended this past season 1-8. Louisville competed in District C2-2 for the second straight year. The district included four playoff teams: Oakland-Craig, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Archbishop Bergan and Yutan.
Offense
Louisville finished the season with 1,800 yards of offense. LHS ran for 1,295 yards and threw for 505 yards. The team scored 11 touchdowns (nine rushing, two passing) and collected 88 first downs. Louisville converted 28 times on third-down plays and 14 times on fourth-down attempts.
Clayton Buck completed 28 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Mackling caught 11 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown, and Harrison Klein hauled in six receptions for 108 yards. Talon Ball made seven catches for 102 yards and one touchdown, and Coby Buettner collected four receptions for 41 yards.
Brady Knott paced Louisville’s running game with 129 carries. He gained 576 yards and scored four times. Buettner ran 55 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and Ball had 150 yards and one touchdown on 39 attempts.
Klein ran 22 times for 100 yards, Buck gained 26 yards on 50 carries and Sam Ahl gained 16 yards on seven attempts. Brock Hudson (11), Mackling (4), Cordale Moxey (3) and Gavin Hudson (1) also had positive yardage for the team.
Defense
Opponents gained 2,814 yards (1,812 rushing, 1,002 passing) during the season. Opponents scored 43 touchdowns (30 rushing, 13 passing) and collected 139 first downs. Opponents converted 33 times on third-down plays and 11 times on fourth-down attempts.
Buettner highlighted Louisville’s defense with 102 total tackles. He made 37 solo and 65 assisted plays and posted eight tackles for loss. He produced one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered four fumbles.
Reed Toelle ended the year with 13 solo and 34 assisted tackles. He recovered one fumble and had two sacks. Knott produced 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles. He made a team-best nine tackles for loss and collected three sacks. He also forced one fumble.
Hudson generated 17 solo and 21 assisted stops. He made one interception and recovered one fumble. Buck posted 14 solo and 22 assisted tackles. He made one play behind the line of scrimmage.
Klein collected 20 solo and 13 assisted tackles and forced two fumbles. Mackling tallied 22 solo and nine assisted tackles. He made a team-best four interceptions, recovered one fumble and had one tackle for loss.
Moxey posted eight solo and 21 assisted tackles. He had three tackles for loss and one sack. Mason Crowell had eight solo and 14 assisted tackles with two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Caleb Hrabik had six solo and 12 assisted tackles with two sacks, and Ball and Iyn Hoefener each made one interception.
Special Teams
Ahl was 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts during the season. Hrabik punted 21 times for 635 yards and Knott punted nine times for 293 yards. Hrabik pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line six times and Knott had two punts inside the 20.
Mackling returned eight punts for 15 yards and 16 kickoffs for 175 yards. Ball returned ten kickoffs for 128 yards and Buettner ran back four kickoffs for 25 yards.