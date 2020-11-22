Louisville football program unveils season achievements

LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players pocketed three victories on local fields during the 2020 campaign.

The Lions ended the season 3-4. Louisville played seven games instead of a traditional nine-game schedule this year. Two teams did not travel to Louisville for matchups because of positive coronavirus tests. Both schools informed the Lions too late for any potential replacement games to happen.

Offense

Louisville gained 1,799 yards during the season. The team compiled 1,536 rushing yards and 263 passing yards. LHS collected 92 first downs and converted 23 times on third down and 14 times on fourth down. The squad crossed the goal line 19 times (four passing, 15 rushing).

Sam Ahl went 21-of-54 through the air for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 43.50 passing yards per game. Gage Scholting competed one pass for four yards. The Lions also lost two yards on one passing play for a total of 263.