Louisville football program unveils season achievements

LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players pocketed three victories on local fields during the 2020 campaign.
The Lions ended the season 3-4. Louisville played seven games instead of a traditional nine-game schedule this year. Two teams did not travel to Louisville for matchups because of positive coronavirus tests. Both schools informed the Lions too late for any potential replacement games to happen.
Offense
Louisville gained 1,799 yards during the season. The team compiled 1,536 rushing yards and 263 passing yards. LHS collected 92 first downs and converted 23 times on third down and 14 times on fourth down. The squad crossed the goal line 19 times (four passing, 15 rushing).
Sam Ahl went 21-of-54 through the air for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 43.50 passing yards per game. Gage Scholting competed one pass for four yards. The Lions also lost two yards on one passing play for a total of 263.
Brock Hudson led Louisville’s receiving corps with nine catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Luellen snagged three receptions for 69 yards and Quincy Trent made four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. Harrison Klein collected five catches for 22 yards and one touchdown, and Zach Hillabrand pocketed one reception for 11 yards.
Klein paced the team’s rushing attack with 657 yards. He ran the football 137 times and scored eight touchdowns. He averaged 93.86 yards per game.
Ahl finished the year with 75 carries for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and Hudson ran 42 times for 290 yards and four scores. Trent (65), Wade Powles (60), Clayton Hatfield (20), Iyn Hoefener (11) and Gavin Hudson (4) added positive rushing yardage for LHS.
Defense
Klein guided Louisville’s defense with 39 solo and 16 assisted tackles. He made six tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Ahl produced 24 solo and 13 assisted tackles, Reed Toelle tallied 19 solo and 17 assisted stops and Brock Hudson made 14 solo and 14 assisted plays.
Garron Bragg finished the year with three solo and 17 assisted tackles, and Hatfield generated nine solo and 11 assisted tackles from his defensive spot. Luellen made 11 solo and nine assisted tackles, Powles posted six solo and ten assisted tackles and Caleb Hrabik made nine solo and six assisted tackles. Coen Tomanek added eight solo and five assisted stops.
Ahl, Powles, Hrabik and Cody Hiatt each made one interception for Louisville. Grant Warner recovered two fumbles and Ahl, Brock Hudson, Bragg, Hillabrand, Tomanek, Trent and Alec Lueder each recovered one fumble.
Powles and Warner each scored one defensive touchdown and Bragg and Hatfield each made one sack.
Special Teams
Ahl went 10-of-14 on extra-point kicks for the Lions. The team did not take any field-goal attempts during the year.
Hrabik punted 13 times for 490 yards and Ahl punted ten times for 309 yards. Hrabik pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line four times, and Ahl booted punts inside the 20-yard line three times.
Klein returned ten kickoffs for 185 yards and ten punts for 80 yards. Brock Hudson posted six kickoff returns for 127 yards and Trent ran back six kickoffs for 56 yards.
