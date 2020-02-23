Louisville girls advance to district finals

WAVERLY – The Louisville girls filled their locker room with the sounds of joy and jubilation Thursday night after jumping past Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final.
The Lions claimed the Subdistrict C1-2 championship 51-36 over the top-seeded Bluejays at Waverly High School. Second-seeded Louisville dominated the second half to advance to this week’s district finals.
Louisville (12-12) and Ashland-Greenwood (12-12) remained close throughout the opening 16 minutes. LHS then expanded its 22-21 halftime lead with a giant wave of points. The Lions attacked the basket during a 17-3 run in the third quarter. The team held AGHS at bay in the final period to win.
Louisville’s work in the paint made a difference in the game’s outcome. The Lions went 12-of-23 on interior shots and finished 15-of-30 from the free-throw line. Ashland-Greenwood went 9-of-40 on interior looks and 4-of-9 from the stripe.
Faye Jacobsen keyed Louisville’s victory with a double-double night of 15 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. She finished 6-of-8 from the field.
McKenzie Norris led the team’s perimeter attack with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Lauren Votta generated six points, four boards, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections, and Jennifer Katz contributed three points, four assists, two rebounds and one pass deflection.
Skyler Pollock collected seven points, four assists, one steal and one pass deflection. Sagan Leach helped the Lions with six points, two rebounds and one steal, and Jaylin Gaston provided Louisville with three points and two rebounds. Erin Stohlmann grabbed one rebound and Bailey Houchin gave the squad defensive minutes.
Carly vonRentzell drew two charges for AGHS and produced six points and nine rebounds. Kiara Libal had 15 points and four rebounds and Saige Craven collected seven points, five boards, three assists and three steals.
Sixteenth-seeded Louisville will play in the C1-1 District Final against top-seeded Lincoln Christian on Friday, Feb. 28. The Lions and Crusaders will battle at 7 p.m. at Waverly High School. The winner will qualify for the state tournament March 5-7 in Lincoln.
Ashland-Greenwood 11 10 3 12 – 36
Louisville 9 13 17 12 – 51
Ashland-Greenwood (36)
Libal 5-16 3-4 15, vonRentzell 3-12 0-1 6, Ray 1-2 0-0 3, Craven 3-8 1-2 7, Mayer 0-3 0-0 0, Bergsten 1-9 0-0 3, Powell 0-2 0-2 0, Hatzenbuehler 0-2 0-0 0, Edmisten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 4-9 36.
Louisville (51)
Norris 3-9 4-6 11, Katz 0-3 3-6 3, Pollock 2-5 2-6 7, Votta 2-2 2-2 6, Jacobsen 6-8 3-7 15, Gaston 1-1 1-2 3, Leach 2-5 0-1 6, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0, Houchin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-34 15-30 51.
Class C-1 District Finals
Friday, Feb. 28
C1-1: #1 Lincoln Christian (20-3) vs. #16 Louisville (12-12) @ Waverly High School – 7 p.m.
C1-2: #2 Chadron (22-2) vs. #15 Omaha Roncalli (15-9) @ North Platte High School – 6 p.m.
C1-3: #3 North Bend Central (23-2) vs. #14 Norfolk Catholic (17-7) @ Wisner-Pilger High School – 7 p.m.
C1-4: #4 Broken Bow (23-2) vs. #13 Adams Central (15-10) @ Kearney Catholic High School – 7 p.m.
C1-5: #5 St. Paul (22-2) vs. #12 Syracuse (20-5) @ Centennial High School – 7 p.m.
C1-6: #6 Ogallala (20-4) vs. #11 Malcolm (18-6) @ Kearney High School – 5:30 p.m.
C1-7: #7 Milford (17-6) vs. #10 West Point-Beemer (22-5) @ Fremont High School – 8 p.m.
C1-8: #8 Chase County (18-3) vs. #9 Wahoo (17-7) @ Kearney High School – 7:30 p.m.