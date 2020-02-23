Louisville girls advance to district finals

WAVERLY – The Louisville girls filled their locker room with the sounds of joy and jubilation Thursday night after jumping past Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final.

The Lions claimed the Subdistrict C1-2 championship 51-36 over the top-seeded Bluejays at Waverly High School. Second-seeded Louisville dominated the second half to advance to this week’s district finals.

Louisville (12-12) and Ashland-Greenwood (12-12) remained close throughout the opening 16 minutes. LHS then expanded its 22-21 halftime lead with a giant wave of points. The Lions attacked the basket during a 17-3 run in the third quarter. The team held AGHS at bay in the final period to win.

Louisville’s work in the paint made a difference in the game’s outcome. The Lions went 12-of-23 on interior shots and finished 15-of-30 from the free-throw line. Ashland-Greenwood went 9-of-40 on interior looks and 4-of-9 from the stripe.

Faye Jacobsen keyed Louisville’s victory with a double-double night of 15 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. She finished 6-of-8 from the field.