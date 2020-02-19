Louisville girls advance to subdistrict title game

WAVERLY – The Louisville girls started their postseason journey on a positive note Tuesday night with a runaway victory over Boys Town.
The second-seeded Lions dominated the third-seeded Cowboys 58-26 in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament. The teams played their postseason contest at Waverly.
Louisville (11-12) pulled away from Boys Town (9-13) in the second quarter. The team went on a 17-4 scoring spree to create a 28-14 halftime gap. The Lions erased the possibility of a Boys Town comeback with 18 points in the third quarter.
The Lions drained 40 percent of their shots and grabbed 15 offensive and 21 defensive rebounds. LHS made assists on 16 of 22 baskets and pocketed 12 steals against Boys Town.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections. Faye Jacobsen collected nine points, ten rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, and Lauren Votta contributed seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Skyler Pollock took one charge and produced eight points, two steals and one rebound for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston generated ten points and four rebounds and Jennifer Katz tallied six points, six assists, two rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.
Sagan Leach collected four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection, and Erin Stohlmann tallied one rebound and one pass deflection. McKenna McCaulley pitched in two points and one rebound and Ella Aaberg hauled in two rebounds. Bailey Houchin helped the team with one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection.
Louisville will take on top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (12-11) for the subdistrict title. The Lions and Bluejays will play at Waverly at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The winner will advance to the district finals on Feb. 28.
Boys Town 10 4 7 5 – 26
Louisville 11 17 18 12 – 58
Louisville (58)
Norris 6-13 0-0 16, Katz 2-5 0-0 6, Pollock 3-8 0-0 8, Votta 2-4 3-5 7, Jacobsen 3-4 3-4 9, Gaston 5-9 0-0 10, Leach 0-5 0-0 0, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0, Houchin 0-4 0-2 0, Aaberg 0-1 0-0 0, McCaulley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 6-11 58.