OMAHA – The Louisville girls stamped a successful passport on the court Thursday night during their trip to Omaha Duchesne.
The Lions came back from an early deficit to defeat the Cardinals 45-36. Louisville trailed 9-6 and 17-14 in the first half before soaring past Omaha Duchesne. The Lions (5-7) earned their fourth road victory of the season.
Omaha Duchesne (1-9) took advantage of a taller lineup in the first 12 minutes. Six-foot-three freshman Lucy Schonlau and 6-1 freshman Nicky Huss both made impacts for the Cardinals. Schonlau blocked four shots in a two-minute span early in the second quarter, and Huss corralled several rebounds for the team.
Schonlau’s 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Cardinals a 17-14 lead with 2:27 left in the second quarter. Louisville flipped spots on the scoreboard with an 8-0 run the rest of the half.
Jaylin Gaston’s free throw and a trey from Skyler Pollock put LHS up 18-17, and a short jumper from Gaston created a 20-17 lead. Lea Kalkowski gave the team additional momentum by drawing a charge against Duchesne. The Lions cashed in the extra opportunity with a jumper by Pollock six seconds before the break.
Louisville responded with another flurry of points after Omaha Duchesne tied it at 22-22 early in the third quarter. Kalkowski delivered an assist to Faye Jacobsen for a short jumper, and McKenzie Norris notched assists to both Lauren Votta and Jacobsen on the next two trips. A baseline scoop-and-score drive from Pollock gave LHS a 31-25 lead.
The Lions maintained their edge by holding Omaha Duchesne to two points in the first 6:01 of the fourth quarter. The Cardinals came within 42-35 before Louisville sealed it with late free throws.
Pollock scored 12 points for Louisville and Jacobsen notched 12 points and eight rebounds. Votta posted eight points and three boards, Norris tallied six points and five rebounds and Gaston scored four points.
Kalkowski collected three points and Sagan Leach hauled in four rebounds. Jennifer Katz, Brooke Smith and Erin Stohlmann all saw court time for the team.
Louisville is scheduled to resume its season Saturday with a trip to Syracuse. The Lions and Rockets will tip off at 3:30 p.m.
Louisville 6 16 11 12 – 45
Omaha Duchesne 9 8 11 8 – 36
Louisville (45)
Norris 6, Pollock 12, Kalkowski 3, Votta 8, Jacobsen 12, Katz 0, Gaston 4, Leach 0, Smith 0, Stohlmann 0.