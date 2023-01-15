Louisville girls claim wrestling medals

SCHUYLER – The Louisville girls pocketed multiple medals on Friday during their appearance at the Schuyler Invite.

The Lions tied for sixth place in team standings with 89 points. Twenty-seven schools from as far away as Scottsbluff came to the wrestling meet. Action took place throughout the afternoon and evening in Schuyler’s gym.

Payton Thiele and Daysha Jones put exclamation points on Louisville’s trip with individual championships. Thiele (32-0) claimed the 100-pound title with three pins and one decision. She pinned Beatrice’s Autumn Bartlett (20-5) in 4:53 in the first-place match.

Jones improved to 28-6 with her championship run at 155 pounds. She picked up a decision and pin in her first two matches before facing Blair’s Abigail James (15-8) for the title. Jones pinned James at the 5:48 mark.

Catalina Jones (170 pounds) earned fourth place and Mya Stanley (130) finished fifth in her weight class. Bre Smart (140) added a sixth-place award for the Lions.

Louisville will host the Louisville Invite at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga, Crete, Fillmore Central, Harvard, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Logan View, Louisville, Malcolm, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Marian, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Palmyra, Platteview, Raymond Central, Riverside, Seward and Weeping Water are scheduled to attend the tournament.

Team Results

Schuyler 176, Crete 120, Beatrice 118, Wahoo 108, Columbus Lakeview 102, Aurora 89, Louisville 89, Wayne 85, Blair 84, Amherst 82, Scribner-Snyder 82, Madison 58, Ralston 55, Bennington 53, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 53, Wood River 46, Platteview 41, Western Iowa 38, Fairbury 36, High Plains Community 22, Scottsbluff 22, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 13, Winside 7, Cedar Bluffs 0, Columbus 0, Malcolm 0, Norris 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Rachel Stevens (WAH) 0:25, pinned Addison Woods (CRT) 1:16, dec. Nattlie Hull (SCR) 2-1, pinned Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 4:53

130 – Mya Stanley (5th)

Pinned Arianna Howard (WSI) 5:04, pinned by Nyla Bolles (WYN) 0:22, pinned Sienna Swenson (MLC) 4:33, pinned Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza (CRT) 1:53, pinned Gracey Knajdl (AMH) 1:13

135 – Addie Lueder

Pinned by Lauren Wemhoff (SCH) 3:59, pinned by MaiLee Garner (FRB) 2:50

140 – Bre Smart (6th)

Dec. Amelia Kreitz (RAL) 5-0, pinned by Reagan Gallaway (AMH) 1:50, dec. Caitlyn Franzen (BEA) 4-0, dec. Sophia Schumacher (WSI) 6-5, pinned by Jaysie Garcia-Abalos (BLA) 1:16

155 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Dec. Ashaya Steele (CRT) 4-1, pinned Lanta Hitz (WAH) 5:58, pinned Abigail James (BLA) 5:48

170 – Catalina Jones (4th)

Dec. Avery Martin (BEA) 5-4, medical forfeit to Aileen Rueda (CRT), medical forfeit to Carolina Carveyal (SCH)

170 – Ava Culver

Pinned by Mercedes Thrash (SCB) 3:17, medical forfeit to Ashlynn Whitely (LDNE)