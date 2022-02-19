Louisville girls close campaign in subdistricts

SYRACUSE – The Louisville girls walked off the basketball court for the final time this winter at the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament on Tuesday night.

Second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood stopped third-seeded Louisville 43-30 in the semifinals of the tournament. AGHS (11-12) saw its season come to a close Thursday night during a 53-38 loss to top-seeded Syracuse in the title game.

Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville squared off for the third time this season. The Bluejays won a Dec. 11 game 46-33 and edged the Lions 35-25 in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.

Louisville remained within 10-6 after one quarter and kept the distance at 20-10 by halftime. The Lions cut the gap to single digits in the third quarter before AGHS pulled away in the final stretch.

Ella Johnson guided Louisville with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections. She finished 7-of-12 in the paint.

Jaylin Gaston helped the Lions with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Sagan Leach provided five assists, four rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Lea Kalkowski collected two points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Ella Aaberg scored three points, Brooke Smith grabbed three rebounds and Abby Bruce tallied two points, four rebounds and one steal.

Louisville finished the season 10-14. Gaston, Kalkowski, Bruce, Brooke Smith, Allison Smith, Jenna Muntz, Jordan Buck, Avery Heilig, Katie Hillabrand and Abby Luellen were the team’s seniors.

Louisville 6 4 12 8 – 30

Ashland-Greenwood 10 10 10 13 – 43

Louisville (30)

Leach 0-2 0-0 0, Kalkowski 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Gaston 4-8 0-0 9, Johnson 7-12 0-0 14, Bruce 1-2 0-2 2, Aaberg 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 14-34 0-2 30.

