LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls showcased their basketball knowledge this weekend by writing winning equations in their tournament scorebooks.
The Lions claimed the first-place plaque at the Louisville Holiday Tournament. LHS defeated Fillmore Central in the first round on Friday and stopped Nebraska City in Saturday’s title game. The Lions upped their season mark to 9-1.
Louisville 49, Fillmore Central 43
Louisville rallied past the Panthers in the tournament’s opening game. LHS trailed 11-8 after one period but turned the tables on FCHS (7-3) after that. Louisville led 18-16 at the break and maintained a three-point gap midway through the second half. LHS used a 20-point outburst in the final quarter to win.
Avery Heard helped the Lions with a double-double effort of 11 points and ten rebounds. She added one assist and one pass deflection. Jordan Winkler produced nine points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection, and Meagan Mackling tallied 12 points, five boards, three steals and one assist.
Faye Jacobsen poured in four points, four boards, two steals, two assists and one block. Lauryn Kalkowski generated six points, two rebounds and two assists, and Olivia Zahn had two points and one assist.
Maia Johnson drew one charge and added three points and three rebounds. McKenzie Norris pitched in two points and one rebound in the victory.
Fillmore Central 11 5 10 17 – 43
Louisville 8 10 11 20 – 49
Louisville (49)
Winkler 2-3 5-9 9, Mackling 5-11 2-4 12, Kalkowski 2-7 0-0 6, Heard 4-7 3-6 11, Jacobsen 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 1-6 3, Zahn 1-3 0-0 2, Norris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-41 11-25 49.
Louisville 55, Nebraska City 39
Nebraska City challenged the Lions during the first half of the title game. The Pioneers (2-8) nailed four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and remained within 21-18 midway through the second period. A putback from Mara Davis kept Louisville’s halftime lead at 31-25.
The Lions stockpiled all of the momentum in the final 16 minutes. Louisville scored on its first three trips of the third quarter and led 49-32 after Winkler’s buzzer-beating trey. An in-rhythm 3-pointer from Kalkowski stretched the gap to 54-34 with 5:56 to go.
“We had a little bit of a slow start today, but I think that was a combination of expending a lot of energy against a really good team yesterday and playing a team today that was really motivated,” LHS head coach Wally Johnson said. “Our focus was much better in the second half. We executed our offense better and we got the stops we needed on defense.”
Jacobsen and Winkler each scored 13 points for the Lions. Jacobsen added two rebounds and one block and Winkler delivered seven assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Heard, Kalkowski and Mackling helped Louisville’s balanced offense with nine points apiece. Heard collected five rebounds, four assists and one steal, and Kalkowski tallied four assists, one rebound and two pass deflections. Mackling contributed two rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections.
Zahn chipped in two points, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Johnson produced four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Norris had one rebound, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Skyler Pollock added one steal in the contest.
Johnson said the Lions benefited from both tournament games. He said the team was able to return from the five-day Christmas break on a positive note.
“Our execution wasn’t where it was before the break, but I think that’s something that was to be expected,” Johnson said. “This tournament was really good for us to get back into the swing of things and shake off some of that rust. The girls did a good job of playing hard and getting a couple of nice wins.”
LHS will resume its season Jan. 2 with a 5 p.m. home game against Plattsmouth. The team will host Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and will travel to Fort Calhoun for a 6 p.m. game Jan. 8.
Nebraska City 14 11 7 7 – 39
Louisville 15 16 18 6 – 55
Louisville (55)
Winkler 5-13 0-0 13, Mackling 4-9 1-2 9, Kalkowski 3-6 0-0 9, Heard 4-6 0-0 9, Jacobsen 6-7 1-2 13, Zahn 1-1 0-2 2, Johnson 0-3 0-4 0, Norris 0-3 0-0 0, Pollock 0-1 0-0 0, Katz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 2-10 55.