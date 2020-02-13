Louisville girls corral Mustangs

RAYMOND – The Louisville girls controlled both ends of the court Tuesday night during a decisive victory over Raymond Central.

The Lions roared past the Mustangs 52-30 in the RCHS gym. Louisville’s defense was a pivotal factor in the game. Louisville held Raymond Central to 15 points in the first three quarters and forced 26 turnovers during the night.

The teams remained even for most of the first quarter, but Louisville began to assert control in the second stanza. The squad sank several baskets to go ahead 18-11.

The Lions created double-digit distance on the scoreboard in the second half. Louisville produced a 15-4 run in the third quarter and tacked on 19 points in the fourth period. The team ended the evening with 19 baskets and nine free throws.

McKenzie Norris and Faye Jacobsen each scored 12 points for the Lions. Norris chipped in six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Jacobsen posted nine boards, three steals, two assists and one block. Lauren Votta poured in ten points, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.