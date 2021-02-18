Louisville girls cruise to subdistrict victory

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls took care of business on the basketball court Tuesday with a big victory over Boys Town.

The Lions defeated the Cowboys 76-16 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. Louisville took control of the contest from the opening tip and remained on the attack the rest of the way.

Louisville (16-8) opened up a 24-4 lead over Boys Town (0-13) in the first quarter and led 49-10 at halftime. The Lions allowed six points after the break to move into the subdistrict tournament championship game.

Avery Heilig (20 points), Jaylin Gaston (11) and Ella Johnson (10) reached double figures for Louisville. Heilig added three rebounds, three steals and four pass deflections and Gaston chipped in three rebounds and four steals. Johnson secured six boards and three steals in the post.

McKenzie Norris and Jennifer Katz helped the team on both ends of the court. Norris collected eight points, four assists, three steals, three rebounds and one pass deflection. Katz delivered six points, five steals, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one pass deflection.