Louisville girls cruise to subdistrict victory

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls took care of business on the basketball court Tuesday with a big victory over Boys Town.
The Lions defeated the Cowboys 76-16 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. Louisville took control of the contest from the opening tip and remained on the attack the rest of the way.
Louisville (16-8) opened up a 24-4 lead over Boys Town (0-13) in the first quarter and led 49-10 at halftime. The Lions allowed six points after the break to move into the subdistrict tournament championship game.
Avery Heilig (20 points), Jaylin Gaston (11) and Ella Johnson (10) reached double figures for Louisville. Heilig added three rebounds, three steals and four pass deflections and Gaston chipped in three rebounds and four steals. Johnson secured six boards and three steals in the post.
McKenzie Norris and Jennifer Katz helped the team on both ends of the court. Norris collected eight points, four assists, three steals, three rebounds and one pass deflection. Katz delivered six points, five steals, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one pass deflection.
Lexi Hans directed the offense with six assists, two points, one rebound and one steal. Lauren Votta contributed two points, five rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections, and Lea Kalkowski pocketed four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Erin Stohlmann generated six points, one rebound and one assist in the paint, and Sagan Leach produced four points, three pass deflections, two boards, one assist and one steal. Brooke Smith tallied three points, one rebound and one assist, Allison Smith posted two rebounds and Sophie Korytowski made two assists. Ella Culver added one assist and one steal in the victory.
Louisville will face Omaha Roncalli (9-14) for the subdistrict title tonight. The Lions will host the Crimson Pride at 6 p.m.
Boys Town 4 6 0 6 – 16
Louisville 24 25 15 12 – 76
Louisville (76)
Norris 2-6 3-4 8, Hans 1-3 0-0 2, Heilig 6-11 2-2 20, Votta 1-5 0-2 2, Johnson 4-9 2-3 10, Katz 2-6 1-2 6, Kalkowski 2-4 0-1 4, Gaston 4-4 3-5 11, Leach 1-8 2-4 4, Stohlmann 3-4 0-0 6, B. Smith 1-2 0-0 3, A. Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Korytowski 0-3 0-0 0, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 13-25 76.