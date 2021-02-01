Louisville girls earn silver medals in league tournament

ASHLAND – The Louisville girls made history Saturday by playing in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament title game in the program’s first year in the league.
Their effort during the week helped the Lions bring a second-place trophy back to the LHS campus.
Top-seeded Syracuse held off a challenge from third-seeded Louisville to win the tournament title game 44-37. The Rockets and Lions battled for the league championship in Ashland-Greenwood’s gym.
Louisville joined the NCC at the beginning of the school year and knocked off Arlington and Yutan to reach Saturday’s game. Syracuse played in the NCC Tournament championship contest for the eighth time in school history.
Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said the rematch between the Lions and Rockets had a different flow than their first meeting Jan. 8. Louisville won the regular-season game 54-41 after racing out to a 12-3 lead in the opening four minutes. Syracuse flipped that script in the NCC Tournament by going up 10-5 late in the first quarter.
“They knocked down some shots tonight that they didn’t make in the first game, and last time we had a quicker start than we did today,” Johnson said. “I think we had something like an 8-0 lead in the first game, but they did a good job of limiting our offense tonight. It was a physical game out there.”
Syracuse junior Lily Vollertsen played a key role for the Rockets with her work in the paint. She moved into the high post for many of the team’s set plays and found openings for a variety of shots. She led all scorers with 20 points.
Louisville (11-8) opened the game with a 3-pointer by Avery Heilig and a drive from McKenzie Norris, but the Rockets (14-3) responded with ten straight points. Norris helped LHS regain the momentum with consecutive treys in the final 45 seconds of the period.
Syracuse junior Lindsey Moss gave the team a 22-15 halftime lead with a 3-pointer 12 seconds before halftime. She repeated the feat on the squad’s first trip of the third quarter, and Vollertsen’s short jumper midway through the period stretched the gap to 32-20.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Heilig sliced the deficit to 36-32 with seven minutes to play. The Rockets led 40-34 with one minute left and held the Lions at bay in the final stretch. Jessie Moss made both ends of a one-and-one and Delainey Cast sank a fast-break layup with 30 seconds left to seal the victory.
Heilig scored 13 points for Louisville and Norris finished with ten points, three rebounds and one assist. Ella Johnson secured six points, six rebounds, one block and one steal, and Lexi Hans contributed four rebounds, two assists and one block.
Jaylin Gaston tallied five points and three rebounds, Lauren Votta had three points and three steals and Lea Kalkowski posted two rebounds and one assist. Jennifer Katz made one steal and Sagan Leach collected one assist.
Johnson said the Lions could feel good about reaching the championship game. He said it would provide momentum for the final stretch of the campaign.
“It’s disappointing to lose the game, but when you look at the big picture, we accomplished a lot this week,” Johnson said. “I’m incredibly proud of the girls and the way they competed in this tournament. We battled hard for all four quarters tonight, and we’ve made a lot of improvements over the past three to four weeks.
“I’m proud of their work ethic and the way they’ve bought into the long-term view of what the season is about. We’ve said that it’s not about who we are right now, but it’s who we’re going to be by the end of the season, and that’s coming true. The girls are continuing to get better and better, which is something that’s exciting to see.”
Louisville 11 4 14 8 – 37
Syracuse 10 12 14 8 – 44
Louisville (37)
Norris 4-9 0-0 10, Hans 0-3 0-0 0, Heilig 4-11 1-4 13, Votta 1-1 1-3 3, Johnson 2-9 2-4 6, Katz 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston 2-3 1-2 5, Leach 0-0 0-2 0, Kalkowski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 5-15 37.
Syracuse (44)
L. Moss 3-7 0-0 8, Wilhelm 1-6 2-5 4, J. Moss 0-1 2-2 2, Roberts 0-2 1-2 1, Vollertsen 8-12 4-6 20, Cast 3-5 0-1 7, Sisco 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-33 9-16 44.