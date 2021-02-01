Louisville girls earn silver medals in league tournament

Syracuse junior Lily Vollertsen played a key role for the Rockets with her work in the paint. She moved into the high post for many of the team’s set plays and found openings for a variety of shots. She led all scorers with 20 points.

Louisville (11-8) opened the game with a 3-pointer by Avery Heilig and a drive from McKenzie Norris, but the Rockets (14-3) responded with ten straight points. Norris helped LHS regain the momentum with consecutive treys in the final 45 seconds of the period.

Syracuse junior Lindsey Moss gave the team a 22-15 halftime lead with a 3-pointer 12 seconds before halftime. She repeated the feat on the squad’s first trip of the third quarter, and Vollertsen’s short jumper midway through the period stretched the gap to 32-20.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Heilig sliced the deficit to 36-32 with seven minutes to play. The Rockets led 40-34 with one minute left and held the Lions at bay in the final stretch. Jessie Moss made both ends of a one-and-one and Delainey Cast sank a fast-break layup with 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

Heilig scored 13 points for Louisville and Norris finished with ten points, three rebounds and one assist. Ella Johnson secured six points, six rebounds, one block and one steal, and Lexi Hans contributed four rebounds, two assists and one block.