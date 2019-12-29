NEBRASKA CITY – The Louisville girls rang silver bells this weekend with a second-place showing at the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament.
The Lions traveled to Nebraska City for games against Ralston and Fillmore Central. Louisville defeated the Rams in the first round on Friday afternoon. The team then battled ranked Fillmore Central in the title game on Saturday.
Louisville 50, Ralston 28
The Lions wore down Ralston with their physical presence in the paint. Louisville kept the Rams from gaining many second-chance opportunities with 29 defensive rebounds. The team went 14-of-27 from inside the arc and made 13 free throws in the game.
Louisville remained on a solid scoring track throughout the contest. The Lions posted double figures in all four quarters and expanded the lead as the game went on. The team led 23-12 at halftime and went up 37-20 after three periods.
Faye Jacobsen guided Louisville with 16 points. She finished 7-of-7 from the floor and added a pair of free throws. She also contributed 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jaylin Gaston generated eight points, five rebounds, one block and one assist. Skyler Pollock contributed nine points and one rebound and McKenzie Norris tallied eight points, one board and one steal. Lea Kalkowski chipped in four rebounds and two assists.
Erin Stohlmann had one point and five rebounds and Sagan Leach posted two points and three assists. Lauren Votta collected four rebounds and one assist, Brooke Smith had four points and two assists and Jennifer Katz tallied two points, one rebound and one assist. Bailey Houchin and McKenna McCaulley both saw court time for the team.
Ralston 5 7 8 8 – 28
Louisville 11 12 14 13 – 50
Louisville (50)
Norris 2-6 3-4 8, Pollock 2-3 3-4 9, Kalkowski 0-4 0-0 0, Votta 0-1 0-2 0, Jacobsen 7-7 2-4 16, Katz 0-2 2-2 2, Gaston 4-5 0-0 8, Stohlmann 0-1 1-2 1, Leach 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Houchin 0-1 0-0 0, McCaulley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 13-20 50.
You have free articles remaining.
Fillmore Central 41, Louisville 27
Louisville gave one of the state’s top teams a close battle for a large portion of Saturday’s championship game. Fillmore Central, rated fourth in Class C-2, entered the day 7-1. The school’s season resume included victories over ranked opponents Milford and St. Paul.
The Lions (4-5) remained close to Fillmore Central in the first quarter. The teams traded baskets before FCHS ended the period up 13-11. The Panthers led 29-18 at halftime but Louisville cut the gap to 35-27 with eight minutes to play.
FCHS kept the Lions from coming any closer in the final stretch. The team ended the game with a 6-0 run to win the tournament title.
Jacobsen helped the Lions with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and two pass deflections. Kalkowski hauled in six rebounds and Leach collected two points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.
Katz ended the game with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Norris collected five points, one assist, one rebound, two steals and two pass deflections, and Pollock produced five points and two pass deflections.
Gaston contributed four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Smith tallied two points and one rebound and Votta posted four rebounds and one assist. Stohlmann provided defensive minutes for the Lions.
Fillmore Central 13 16 6 6 – 41
Louisville 11 7 9 0 – 27
Louisville (27)
Norris 2-8 0-0 5, Pollock 2-4 1-2 5, Kalkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Votta 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobsen 4-6 1-6 9, Katz 0-3 0-0 0, Leach 0-0 2-2 2, Gaston 1-1 2-2 4, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-25 6-12 27.