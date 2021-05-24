Louisville girls enjoy state track performances

OMAHA – Two Louisville girls made the most of their state opportunities this week with their work at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Cadance Stenger and Sophie Korytowski represented the Lions in the Class C State Meet. They competed against teenagers from across Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Action took place in the morning and early afternoon on both days.
Stenger took part in the preliminaries of the 100 and 200 meters on Friday. She finished 13th in the 100 meters in 12.88 seconds and captured 11th place in the 200 in 26.64 seconds.
Stenger ended her career as one of the top sprinters in Louisville history. She set personal-best times in both state races and vaulted up the all-time charts in the events.
Kelly Fuxa (12.0, 1985) and Julie Teter (12.4, 1973) are the only Louisville girls to have compiled faster marks in the 100 meters. Fuxa (25.6, 1984) is the only LHS athlete above Stenger on the all-time list in the 200 meters.
Stenger finished her senior season with four medals in the 100 meters and four awards in the 200. She also earned medals in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 1,600-meter relay this spring.
Korytowski collected a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:34.26. She stayed in the top ten for the first half of the race and moved into medal position with her consistent approach. She had splits of 1:36 in her third and fourth laps and posted a 1:39 in her seventh lap. She collected a 1:28 in her final 400 meters.
Korytowski became the fastest Louisville runner in school history in the race this season. She compiled a time of 12:17.53 at the District C-2 Meet and broke 13 minutes in her final five races. Elizabeth Jones (12:39.8, 2005) had held the previous top spot on the LHS leaderboard.
Korytowski pocketed six medals in the 3,200 during the spring. She also earned awards in the 1,600 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay this year.
Class C Girls Team Results
Chase County 68, Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Battle Creek 41, Lincoln Lutheran 40, Crofton 38.5, Superior 31, Syracuse 30, David City 26, Wisner-Pilger 25, Norfolk Catholic 24, Bishop Neumann 22, Clarkson-Leigh 20, Wakefield 19, Hartington Cedar Catholic 17, Doniphan-Trumbull 16, Arcadia-Loup City 15, Raymond Central 14, North Bend Central 13, South Loup 12.5, Tri County Northeast 10, Conestoga 10, Cornerstone Christian 10, Oakland-Craig 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 10, Ainsworth 9, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, North Central 8, Valentine 7, Amherst 6, Ponca 6, Southern Valley 5, Nebraska Christian 4, Centura 4, Centennial 4, Summerland 4, Sandy Creek 3, Louisville 3, Sutton 3, Elm Creek 3, Bridgeport 3, Thayer Central 2, Tri County 2, Wood River 2, Archbishop Bergan 2, Ord 1, Burwell 1, Tekamah-Herman 1
Louisville Results