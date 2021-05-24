Louisville girls enjoy state track performances

OMAHA – Two Louisville girls made the most of their state opportunities this week with their work at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Cadance Stenger and Sophie Korytowski represented the Lions in the Class C State Meet. They competed against teenagers from across Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Action took place in the morning and early afternoon on both days.

Stenger took part in the preliminaries of the 100 and 200 meters on Friday. She finished 13th in the 100 meters in 12.88 seconds and captured 11th place in the 200 in 26.64 seconds.

Stenger ended her career as one of the top sprinters in Louisville history. She set personal-best times in both state races and vaulted up the all-time charts in the events.

Kelly Fuxa (12.0, 1985) and Julie Teter (12.4, 1973) are the only Louisville girls to have compiled faster marks in the 100 meters. Fuxa (25.6, 1984) is the only LHS athlete above Stenger on the all-time list in the 200 meters.

Stenger finished her senior season with four medals in the 100 meters and four awards in the 200. She also earned medals in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 1,600-meter relay this spring.