Louisville girls enjoy winning weekend

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls solved a pair of basketball puzzles this weekend with winning efforts against Johnson County Central and Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

Louisville 27, Johnson County Central 24

Louisville traveled to Tecumseh on Friday night for a close game with the Thunderbirds. The Lions relied on steady offense to secure the victory. Louisville scored nine points in each of the final three quarters.

McKenna McCaulley sank a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to help the Lions pull ahead. Ella Culver made a pair of baskets and Mira Fosmer drained two key free throws in the final stretch.

McCaulley helped Louisville with nine points, one assist and one block. Culver delivered six points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block, and Riley Bennett pocketed three points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Fosmer gave the Lions five points, five rebounds, one assist and one block. Wyleigh Bateman collected two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal, and Breanna Wulf posted two points and one rebound. Allie Hiatt chipped in one rebound and one assist in the victory.

Louisville 0 9 9 9 – 27

Johnson CC 4 6 4 10 – 24

Louisville (27)

Bennett 3, Culver 6, Fosmer 5, Bateman 2, McCaulley 9, Wulf 2, Hiatt 0

Louisville 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

The Lions returned home Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Raiders. Louisville took a 6-5 lead after one quarter and entered the locker room up 15-14 at the break.

Louisville expanded the gap to 30-23 with a basket with 5:03 remaining in the game. The team then relied on free throws to seal the victory in the last minute.

Sagan Leach sank four free throws with 56.9 seconds and 19.9 seconds left on the clock to make it 34-30. Omaha Brownell-Talbot banked in a jumper with 5.1 seconds to play, but Leach knocked home a pair of free throws to seal the outcome.

Leach helped Louisville with eight points, two steals and one assist. Fosmer contributed six points, six rebounds and one steal, and Emma Yardley produced six points, five boards, three blocks and one assist.

McCaulley dished out six assists and added two boards and one steal for the Lions. Culver tallied five points, three rebounds and one steal against the Raiders, and Bennett ended the day with six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Ella Aaberg generated three points, one steal and one rebound and Wulf pocketed two points and two rebounds. Hiatt added one assist during the game.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 5 9 9 9 – 32

Louisville 6 9 11 10 – 36

Louisville (36)

Bennett 6, Culver 5, Fosmer 6, McCaulley 0, Wulf 2, Hiatt 0, Aaberg 3, Yardley 6, Leach 8.