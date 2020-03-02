Louisville girls finish year in district championship game

WAVERLY – The Louisville girls had heard about Lincoln Christian’s potent offense and defense prior to their district title matchup Friday night.

LCHS lived up to the pregame hype with a winning effort on the court.

Top-seeded Lincoln Christian defeated 16th-seeded Louisville 57-27 in the District C1-3 Final. The Crusaders used multiple steals to storm down the courts at Waverly High School for baskets. The team went ahead 22-9 in the first quarter and led 34-13 at halftime.

Lincoln Christian (21-3) entered the game as one of the top programs in Class C-1. The Crusaders have reached the state tournament 22 times since 1987 and were state champions in both 2002 and 2017. The team earned third place in 2018 and second place last year.

Olivia Hollenbeck helped the Crusaders with her work throughout the night. The Fort Hays State University recruit finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

LCHS classmates Barrett Power and Alexis Johnson also gave the team productive minutes. Power collected nine points and six rebounds and Johnson tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Power has committed to play volleyball at Colorado State and Johnson has anchored the team’s rebounding this season with 140.

