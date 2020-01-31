LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls enjoyed a victory celebration in their locker room Tuesday night after holding off Auburn in the final seconds.
The Lions neutralized Auburn’s late rally attempt to win 38-36. The Bulldogs tried to erase a first-half deficit but Louisville prevented that from happening.
Louisville (7-9) enjoyed one of its top scoring quarters of the season early in the game. The team sank shots from all spots on the court and went ahead 21-13. The Lions pocketed several 3-pointers and made multiple baskets in the paint.
Auburn (7-10) kept Louisville from repeating those scoring totals the rest of the game. The Bulldogs held Louisville to three points in the second quarter and five points in the third period. That defensive success helped Auburn get within 29-26 by the start of the fourth quarter.
The teams remained close for the final eight minutes. Louisville led 36-33 with two minutes to play and stayed ahead 37-33 with 47 seconds to go.
Auburn scored three straight points to close within 37-36 with 21 seconds left, and the Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line. AHS missed the front end of a one-and-one and Louisville grabbed the rebound. The Lions sank one of their ensuing foul shots to create the final score.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with 15 points. She drained four 3-pointers during the evening and added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection.
Faye Jacobsen collected five points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, two pass deflections and one block. Lauren Votta contributed two points, four boards, three steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Lea Kalkowski tallied six points, two assists and one rebound.
Skyler Pollock posted five points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston drew one charge and pocketed two points and one rebound, and Jennifer Katz collected three points, one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Sagan Leach added one assist in the game.
Louisville will be the ninth seed in the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The Lions will travel to eighth-seeded Johnson County Central for a first-round matchup Saturday afternoon. The teams will tip off in Tecumseh at 4 p.m.
The winner of Saturday’s game will take on top-seeded Weeping Water in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The loser of Saturday’s game will move to the Bronze Division. Games in the Bronze Division will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 7, at sites to be determined.
Auburn 13 5 8 10 – 36
Louisville 21 3 5 9 – 38
Louisville (38)
Norris 5-8 1-5 15, Pollock 2-3 1-2 5, Kalkowski 2-4 1-3 6, Votta 1-3 0-0 2, Jacobsen 2-3 1-5 5, Gaston 1-1 0-0 2, Katz 1-3 0-0 3, Leach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-25 4-15 38.