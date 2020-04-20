Louisville girls make strides during season

LOUISVILLE – A young Louisville girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 12-13. The Lions had to replace the majority of the previous year’s starting rotation due to graduation. The team won five of its final eight games and advanced to the district final.
McKenzie Norris, Jennifer Katz, Sagan Leach, Lea Kalkowski, Faye Jacobsen, Jenna Muntz, Brooke Smith, Skyler Pollock, Bailey Houchin, Lauren Votta, Jaylin Gaston, Erin Stohlmann, Ella Aaberg and McKenna McCaulley appeared in varsity games.
Offense
The Lions scored 1,023 points and went 377-of-1,027 from the floor (36.7 percent). The team went 78-of-341 from 3-point range (22.9 percent) and 191 of 403 from the free-throw line (47.4 percent).
Jacobsen guided Louisville’s scoring attack with 252 points. She finished 98-of-180 from the field (54.4 percent) and sank a team-best 55 free throws. She went 55-of-101 from the stripe (54.4 percent).
Norris generated 222 points for the Lions. She went 76-of-225 from the field (33.8 percent) and led the team in both free-throw percentage and 3-point percentage. She went 36-of-62 from the foul line (58.1 percent) and 34-of-106 from 3-point range (32.1 percent).
Votta engineered 121 points in the paint during the campaign. She went 48-of-95 from the floor (50.5 percent) and 25-of-50 from the free-throw line (50.0 percent).
Pollock (116 points) was the fourth Lion to reach the century mark. She finished 42-of-130 from the field (32.3 percent) and splashed home 16 3-pointers. She added 16 free throws during the year.
Katz (86), Gaston (83), Leach (55), Kalkowski (50), Smith (22), Stohlmann (14) and McCaulley (2) added points for Louisville.
The Lions finished the campaign with 268 assists. Norris (53), Katz (50), Jacobsen (45), Kalkowski (30), Votta (27), Pollock (23), Leach (21), Smith (11), Gaston (7) and Stohlmann (1) wrote their names in the category.
Defense
Louisville athletes produced 51 blocks against opponents. Jacobsen (38) registered the majority of the team’s blocks. Kalkowski (6), Votta (3), Gaston (2) and Katz (2) added blocks during the season.
Louisville ended the year with 223 steals. Jacobsen (48) led the Lions in the category and Norris (38), Katz (35), Votta (35), Pollock (27) and Leach (17) also registered double-digit totals. Gaston (9), Kalkowski (6), Smith (6), Houchin (1) and Aaberg (1) tallied steals for Louisville.
LHS defenders drew nine charges against opponents. Katz took three charges and Kalkowski and Votta each took two charges. Pollock and Leach each drew one charge.
The Lions generated 147 pass deflections. Katz (42), Jacobsen (22), Norris (20), Votta (15), Pollock (14), Leach (10), Smith (8), Gaston (8), Kalkowski (6), Houchin (1) and Stohlmann (1) made pass deflections.
Rebounding
Louisville athletes hauled in 699 rebounds in their 25 games. The squad collected 214 offensive and 485 defensive boards.
Jacobsen guided the team’s rebounding department with 219 boards (63 offensive, 156 defensive). Votta secured 100 rebounds (37 offensive, 63 defensive) and Gaston hauled in 91 rebounds (29 offensive, 62 defensive). Katz chipped in 68 rebounds (28 offensive, 40 defensive) and Norris notched 53 boards (11 offensive, 42 defensive).
Kalkowski (49), Leach (40), Pollock (33), Stohlmann (23), Smith (15), McCaulley (4), Houchin (2) and Aaberg (2) chipped in rebounds for the Lions.
