Louisville girls make strides during season

LOUISVILLE – A young Louisville girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 12-13. The Lions had to replace the majority of the previous year’s starting rotation due to graduation. The team won five of its final eight games and advanced to the district final.

McKenzie Norris, Jennifer Katz, Sagan Leach, Lea Kalkowski, Faye Jacobsen, Jenna Muntz, Brooke Smith, Skyler Pollock, Bailey Houchin, Lauren Votta, Jaylin Gaston, Erin Stohlmann, Ella Aaberg and McKenna McCaulley appeared in varsity games.

Offense

The Lions scored 1,023 points and went 377-of-1,027 from the floor (36.7 percent). The team went 78-of-341 from 3-point range (22.9 percent) and 191 of 403 from the free-throw line (47.4 percent).

Jacobsen guided Louisville’s scoring attack with 252 points. She finished 98-of-180 from the field (54.4 percent) and sank a team-best 55 free throws. She went 55-of-101 from the stripe (54.4 percent).

Norris generated 222 points for the Lions. She went 76-of-225 from the field (33.8 percent) and led the team in both free-throw percentage and 3-point percentage. She went 36-of-62 from the foul line (58.1 percent) and 34-of-106 from 3-point range (32.1 percent).