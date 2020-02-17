Louisville girls play close game with Centennial

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls knew they would face a tall task against a Centennial lineup that featured a lot of height on Friday.

The Lions came close to overcoming that obstacle with a solid performance against the Broncos.

Centennial escaped Louisville 37-32 in front of a large crowd in the LHS gym. Centennial’s lineup included five players 5-foot-11 or taller and several experienced upperclassmen. Louisville erased that advantage by playing quality defense during the contest.

Louisville head coach Wally Johnson felt the Lions (10-12) played well against a team that had the potential to score many points. Centennial (14-8) had posted more than 60 points in four previous games and had reached the 50-point mark seven other times.

“We knew they were going to be a good team and a physical team,” Johnson said. “We didn’t realize how big of a factor their size was going to be until we stepped on the court. They have a lot of height and they play well together.