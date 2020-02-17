Louisville girls play close game with Centennial

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls knew they would face a tall task against a Centennial lineup that featured a lot of height on Friday.
The Lions came close to overcoming that obstacle with a solid performance against the Broncos.
Centennial escaped Louisville 37-32 in front of a large crowd in the LHS gym. Centennial’s lineup included five players 5-foot-11 or taller and several experienced upperclassmen. Louisville erased that advantage by playing quality defense during the contest.
Louisville head coach Wally Johnson felt the Lions (10-12) played well against a team that had the potential to score many points. Centennial (14-8) had posted more than 60 points in four previous games and had reached the 50-point mark seven other times.
“We knew they were going to be a good team and a physical team,” Johnson said. “We didn’t realize how big of a factor their size was going to be until we stepped on the court. They have a lot of height and they play well together.
“With that being said, I thought our girls played really hard and did a great job against them. That was a fun game to be a part of because they gave it everything they had. Even though we lost I think there were a lot of good lessons that we learned. It’s going to help us when we get to subdistricts.”
The Broncos tried to gallop ahead of the Lions in the second quarter. The team used a 9-0 run to go up 18-10 midway through the period. Louisville stayed in contention by holding Centennial to two points in the final 4:49. Faye Jacobsen blocked two shots and Jacobsen, Jennifer Katz and McKenzie Norris all hauled in defensive rebounds.
The third quarter followed a similar pattern. Centennial increased its 20-14 halftime edge to 25-16 within the first four minutes, but Louisville played lockdown defense the rest of the period. A short jumper from Lauren Votta and a layup by Norris brought Louisville within 25-20.
The Lions kept their momentum going in the fourth quarter. Norris drained two free throws and Skyler Pollock sank a layup to bring the Lions within 25-24. The team forced three consecutive Centennial turnovers and held the Broncos scoreless for the first 1:49 of the period.
Fans watched several dramatic moments over the final five minutes. Votta delivered a leaping rebound and putback to make it 29-28, and another putback from Votta with 44 seconds left cut Centennial’s lead to 31-30.
The Lions forced a turnover with 38.2 seconds left and had a chance to take the lead on the next possession. Centennial rebounded a missed shot and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final 21.7 seconds.
Hunter Hartshorn paced Centennial with 17 points and four rebounds. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer had seven rebounds and five blocks and Kierra Green produced six points and three rebounds.
Jacobsen helped the Lions with six points, six blocks, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal. Norris produced eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Katz generated four points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two pass deflections.
Votta gave Louisville eight points, five rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection, and Pollock tallied four points, two rebounds and two steals. Sagan Leach provided two points, three rebounds and one steal and Jaylin Gaston chipped in two rebounds and one assist.
Johnson said the Lions showcased the progress they had made over the course of the year. He said those efforts would make a difference as the team heads into subdistrict play this week.
“We’ve improved a lot of since the beginning of the year,” Johnson said. “I think people saw that tonight. The girls have done a great job of making each other better in both practices and games, and they’ve shown a real willingness to work hard in everything that they do. It’s been a lot of fun to work with this group.”
Centennial 9 11 5 12 – 37
Louisville 8 6 6 12 – 32
Centennial (37)
Cast 1-4 0-1 2, Dey 2-6 1-2 5, Fehlhafer 1-7 0-2 2, Hartshorn 3-10 10-14 17, Stuhr 0-1 3-4 3, Rathjen 0-2 0-0 0, Kinnett 0-0 0-0 0, Utter 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 10-38 14-23 37.
Louisville (32)
Norris 2-13 4-5 8, Katz 2-9 0-2 4, Pollock 2-6 0-2 4, Votta 4-6 0-0 8, Jacobsen 3-9 0-0 6, Leach 1-3 0-0 2, Gaston 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 4-9 32.