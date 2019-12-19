WAHOO – Wahoo used a late rally to edge the Louisville girls by one point Tuesday night.
The Warriors overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat the Lions 42-41. Wahoo trailed 22-19 at halftime and watched the gap grow to 32-23 after three periods. The team used a combination of baskets and free throws in the fourth quarter to win.
Free throws played a key role in the outcome. Wahoo went 13-of-15 from the line and Louisville finished 5-of-15.
Kendal Brigham helped Wahoo with 13 points and two assists. Autumn Iversen had ten points and four boards and Kharissa Eddie tallied five rebounds, four steals and five pass deflections.
Wahoo (3-2) won its third close game of the season. The team defeated Ashland-Greenwood 43-38 in overtime and Aurora 40-37 earlier in December. Louisville (2-4) was seeking its third road victory. The Lions defeated Conestoga and Nebraska City in those gyms.
Faye Jacobsen guided Louisville with a double-double performance. She collected 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one pass deflection. Lauren Votta posted five points, five rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection, and McKenzie Norris secured seven points, four boards, four assists and one steal.
Skyler Pollock produced seven points, three steals, two assists, one rebound and one pass deflection for Louisville. Jennifer Katz had five points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal, and Jaylin Gaston tallied two points and one assist.
Lea Kalkowski scored three points and Sagan Leach added two assists and two steals. The Lions hauled in six offensive and 19 defensive rebounds in the game.
Louisville will return home Friday night for a league matchup with Johnson County Central. The Lions will host the Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. Johnson County Central (3-2) has defeated Mead, Pawnee City and Palmyra this season and has lost to undefeated teams Southern and Syracuse.
Louisville 8 14 10 9 – 41
Wahoo 10 9 4 19 – 42
Louisville (41)
Norris 1-5 4-6 7, Katz 2-3 0-0 5, Kalkowski 1-1 0-0 3, Pollock 3-7 0-1 7, Jacobsen 6-9 0-1 12, Votta 2-3 1-2 5, Gaston 1-2 0-5 2, Leach 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 16-34 5-15 41.
Wahoo (42)
Greenfield 1-8 1-2 3, Luben 2-6 1-2 6, Iversen 4-5 1-1 10, Eddie 1-10 2-2 4, Brigham 3-9 6-6 13, Sears 1-5 0-0 2, Luedtke 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 13-47 13-15 42.