Louisville girls pocket fourth place in league tournament

CONESTOGA – The Louisville girls wrapped up the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday with a game against Ashland-Greenwood.

The Bluejays stopped LHS 35-25 in the third-place game of the league tournament. Fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (7-10) and sixth-seeded Louisville (8-11) both defeated higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals.

Ashland-Greenwood gained control of the contest with several scoring outbursts in the first half. The team went on a 14-5 run in the opening quarter on Conestoga’s court. The Bluejays followed that with a 12-5 spree in the second period.

Louisville attempted to rally when action resumed after halftime, but AGHS answered every attack by the Lions. The Bluejays went ahead 32-16 late in the third quarter and maintained a 35-23 lead with four minutes to play.

Jaylin Gaston and Avery Heilig paced Louisville on both ends of the court. Gaston finished the afternoon with six points, five rebounds, three steals, one assist and two pass deflections. Heilig generated six points, five boards and four assists in the game.

Ella Johnson collected 11 points, one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection. Lea Kalkowski tallied two points, two rebounds and one steal, Ella Culver hauled in two rebounds and Brooke Smith and Riley Bennett each made one steal. Ella Aaberg produced one rebound and one assist and Sagan Leach chipped in one rebound.

Louisville 5 5 8 7 – 25

AGHS 14 12 6 3 – 35

Louisville (25)

Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Heilig 2-6 1-4 6, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Gaston 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 3-3 11, Kalkowski 0-3 2-3 2, Aaberg 0-2 0-0 0, Culver 0-1 0-1 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-31 6-11 25.

