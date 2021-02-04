Louisville girls post victory over Yutan

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls gained a league victory over Yutan on Tuesday night by outworking the Chieftains on the glass.

Louisville snagged 29 rebounds in a 41-31 triumph in the LHS gym. Nine members of the team grabbed at least one rebound during the game, and the squad ended the evening with ten offensive boards. The Lions made this effort pay off by scoring several times on the second-chance opportunities.

LHS (12-8) raced out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 22-14 gap at the break. The team then kept Yutan (8-8) from staging a comeback in the second half. Louisville doubled up the Chieftains 12-6 in the third quarter and remained ahead in the final stretch.

The teams squared off with each other for the second time in less than a week. Louisville won a Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament game with Yutan 35-30 the previous Friday night.

Ella Johnson anchored the Lions in the paint with six points, eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal. McKenzie Norris helped Louisville on both sides of the court with six points, three assists, four steals and two rebounds, and Jaylin Gaston generated eight points, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.