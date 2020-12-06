Louisville girls pound Platteview

LOUISVILLE – Louisville’s deep bench helped the Lions create a Grand Canyon-sized victory over Platteview Saturday afternoon.

Eleven Lions saw court time during the team’s 62-32 triumph in the LHS gym. Louisville used a diverse scoring attack to dominate the Trojans in the non-conference contest. LHS went ahead 13-6 after one period and led 28-11 at the break. The team outscored Platteview 34-21 in the final 16 minutes.

Every Lion who appeared in the game had a basket, rebound or assist, and ten athletes entered the scoring column during the day. The team also took advantage of its aggressive offense at the free-throw line. Louisville ended the game 22-of-27 from the stripe.

LHS athletes limited Platteview with their work on the defensive end. Lea Kalkowski and Lauren Votta each took charges for the team, and the squad produced nine steals and nine pass deflections in the game. Louisville also hauled in 29 defensive rebounds.

Avery Heilig sank four 3-pointers during her 13-point afternoon. She added three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Ella Johnson also made headlines with a perfect day on the court. She sank all four of her field-goal attempts and all four free throws to finish with 12 points. She also posted six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks.