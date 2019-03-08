LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 21-4. McKenzie Norris, Jennifer Katz, Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling, Skyler Pollock, Jordan Winkler, Katie Kerans, Olivia Zahn, Lauryn Kalkowski, Juliette Andrews, Maia Johnson, Faye Jacobsen, Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston and Erin Stohlmann all appeared in varsity games for the Lions.
Offense
Louisville scored 1,343 points this season and averaged 53.7 points per game. The Lions shot 43 percent from the floor (502-of-1,167) and 27 percent from 3-point range (106-of-388). LHS athletes also made 59 percent of their free throws (233-of-395).
Mackling guided the Lions with 292 points (11.7 ppg). She made 47 percent of her field-goal attempts (107-of-227) and 31 percent of her 3-pointers (30-of-98).
Heard generated 237 points (9.5 ppg). She sank 56 percent of her shots from the floor (91-of-163) and 66 percent of her free throws (51-of-77).
Jacobsen also scored 237 points for Louisville (9.5 ppg). She connected on 63 percent of her field-goal tries (106-of-168) and 71 percent of her free throws (25-of-35).
Winkler poured in 194 points for the Lions (8.1 ppg). She went 60-of-204 from the field (29 percent) and 21-of-87 from 3-point range (24 percent). She also connected on 69 percent of her free throws (53-of-77).
Lauryn Kalkowski produced 140 points (5.6 ppg) during the campaign. She drained 31 percent of her shots from the field (44-of-141) and 30 percent of her 3-point attempts (34-of-113). She also shot 67 percent from the foul line (18-of-27).
Johnson delivered 98 points for the Lions (3.9 ppg). She shot 48 percent from the field (38-of-80) during the year.
Norris (46), Zahn (38), Andrews (25), Pollock (18), Katz (6), Lea Kalkowski (5), Kerans (4), Gaston (2) and Votta (2) all added points for the Lions this season.
Louisville ended the campaign with 337 assists and averaged 13.5 assists per game. Winkler led the team with 91 assists and Lauryn Kalkowski (61) and Heard (54) were second and third.
Mackling (32), Jacobsen (28), Zahn (20), Norris (16), Johnson (14), Pollock (8), Andrews (6), Katz (2), Gaston (2), Votta (1), Lea Kalkowski (1) and Kerans (1) all pitched in assists.
Defense
Louisville finished the winter with 248 steals and averaged 9.9 steals per game. Mackling made a team-best 67 steals and Winkler (51) and Heard (37) were second and third.
Jacobsen (25), Norris (16), Lauryn Kalkowski (10), Zahn (10), Andrews (9), Johnson (9), Pollock (5), Katz (3), Lea Kalkowski (2), Votta (2), Gaston (1) and Kerans (1) added steals for the Lions.
LHS completed the campaign with 36 blocks. Jacobsen led the team with 20 blocks. Mackling (4), Heard (3), Johnson (3), Andrews (2), Katz (1), Pollock (1), Winkler (1) and Lauryn Kalkowski (1) all added blocks.
Louisville drew seven charges in 2018-19. Lauryn Kalkowski (3), Johnson (2), Mackling (1) and Katz (1) all took charges for the team.
The Lions generated 219 pass deflections this season. Mackling (54), Heard (35), Winkler (33), Jacobsen (22), Andrews (14), Johnson (13), Zahn (13), Lauryn Kalkowski (12), Norris (10), Katz (6), Kerans (3), Pollock (2), Lea Kalkowski (1) and Gaston (1) all made pass deflections during the year.
Rebounding
Louisville finished the campaign with 692 rebounds. The team made 248 offensive and 444 defensive boards and averaged 27.7 rebounds per game.
Heard guided the Lions on the boards with 172 rebounds (71 offensive, 101 defensive). Jacobsen hauled in 131 rebounds (62 offensive, 69 defensive) and Winkler delivered 83 rebounds (19 offensive, 64 defensive). Johnson pitched in 78 boards (33 offensive, 45 defensive).
Mackling (64), Lauryn Kalkowski (48), Zahn (37), Andrews (22), Norris (22), Pollock (13), Kerans (6), Katz (5), Lea Kalkowski (4), Gaston (4), Votta (2) and Stohlmann (1) added rebounds for Louisville.