LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls played twice in front of home fans this week during matchups with Fort Calhoun and Lincoln Christian.
Louisville 46, Fort Calhoun 38
Good movement of the basketball helped Louisville march past Fort Calhoun Tuesday night. The Lions made assists on 14 of their 18 field goals and worked the ball to various parts of the court. Junior guard McKenzie Norris finished with 16 points and senior post player Faye Jacobsen collected 11 points.
The Lions and Pioneers (1-10) stayed close to each other throughout the game. Louisville led 12-8 after one quarter and upped the gap to 29-24 at the break. It remained a five-point ballgame until Louisville stretched it out in the final few minutes.
Norris splashed home four 3-pointers and added two rebounds, two steals, two pass deflections and one assist. Jacobsen posted 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, and Lea Kalkowski distributed six assists to her teammates. She also had four points, one rebound, one block and two pass deflections.
Skyler Pollock collected five points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Jaylin Gaston pocketed four points and four rebounds and Lauren Votta had two points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds and one block.
Jennifer Katz contributed three rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections for Louisville. Brooke Smith chipped in two points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections.
Kinsley Wimer led Fort Calhoun with 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and three pass deflections.
Fort Calhoun 8 16 10 4 – 38
Louisville 12 17 10 7 – 46
Fort Calhoun (38)
Hansen 2-11 1-1 6, Skelton 3-10 0-0 7, Wells 0-4 2-2 2, Bradburn 3-10 4-6 10, Wimer 6-8 1-2 13, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 8-11 38.
Louisville (46)
Norris 6-11 0-1 16, Pollock 2-5 0-1 5, Kalkowski 2-4 0-1 4, Votta 1-1 0-0 2, Jacobsen 4-7 3-6 11, Katz 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-7 0-1 2, Stohlmann 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-39 5-12 46.
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20
The Lions welcomed Lincoln Christian to their gym Thursday night for a non-conference clash. Lincoln Christian, ranked number one in Class C-1, flew out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and led 29-11 at the break.
LCHS improved to 10-2. Lincoln Christian’s only losses of the season have come against state-ranked Crete and Hastings St. Cecilia. Crete (13-0) edged LCHS 55-47 and Hastings St. Cecilia (13-1) stopped the Crusaders (54-45).
Olivia Hollenbeck led Lincoln Christian’s scoring attack with 19 points. The Fort Hays State recruit added six rebounds, five assists and five steals and went 9-of-9 at the foul line. Makylee Ailes added 11 points, four assists and three steals and Allyson Korte notched 12 points and eight steals.
Pollock led Louisville with seven points. Norris scored five points, Jacobsen had four points and Votta posted two points. Katz and Smith each scored one point for the Lions.
Louisville (6-9) will have a week of practice before resuming action on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Lions will travel to Yutan for a 6 p.m. game.
Lincoln Christian 19 10 14 14 – 57
Louisville 2 9 6 3 – 20
Lincoln Christian (57)
Ba. Power 1-2 1-2 3, M. Ailes 4-10 0-0 11, Korte 6-8 0-0 12, Ehlers 0-5 2-2 2, Hollenbeck 5-10 9-9 19, Br. Power 0-2 0-0 0, A. Ailes 1-7 0-1 2, Hueser 0-1 0-0 0, Penrod 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 1-3 6, Wiltfong 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 1-2 0-0 2, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 13-17 57.
Louisville (20)
Norris 5, Pollock 7, Kalkowski 0, Votta 2, Jacobsen 4, Katz 1, Smith 1.