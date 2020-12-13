Louisville girls win dramatic home game

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls made big plays on the court with a small amount of time left on the clock against Nebraska City.
The Lions sank crucial free throws at several key moments Thursday night to stop the Pioneers 61-59 in overtime. Louisville athletes kept their composure after Nebraska City rallied in the second half. The team then scored seven points in the extra period to leave the court with smiles.
LHS head coach Wally Johnson said the victory gave the Lions a large amount of confidence early in the season. He was proud to see that contributions came from all spots in the lineup. Nine girls saw court time during the game.
The Lions soared ahead with their scoring work in the second quarter. The team posted 23 points in the period to take a 31-23 halftime advantage.
Nebraska City moved within 37-32 by the end of the third quarter and continued that momentum in the fourth period. The team generated 22 points in the quarter and led by two points in the final seconds.
Ella Johnson helped Louisville remain in contention with her work at the foul line. She drained a pair of free throws with 0.1 on the clock to tie the game at 54-54.
McKenzie Norris and Avery Heilig then came through in the clutch for the Lions late in overtime. Norris drained a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Louisville bench to keep the game tied. Heilig then sank two free throws with 7.5 seconds left to produce the winning points.
Johnson led the Lions with a double-double effort of 20 points and ten rebounds. She went 7-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-8 at the foul line during the evening. She added two assists and one steal for the team.
Lauren Votta collected eight points, six boards, three steals and two assists for Louisville. Jennifer Katz produced four points, five rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections, and Norris posted eight points, two assists, two steals, one rebound and two pass deflections.
Lea Kalkowski secured two points, four assists, one rebound and one steal, and Heilig had seven points, two boards and two assists. Jaylin Gaston scored eight points and added one steal in the post, and Lexi Hans had four points, two steals and one assist. Sagan Leach chipped in two rebounds, one assist and one steal for the Lions.
Madi Mitchell guided Nebraska City with a double-double night of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kendyl Schmitz had ten points and three rebounds and Katherine Luther pocketed ten points, four rebounds, three assists and one block.
Nebraska City 9 14 9 22 5 – 59
Louisville 8 23 6 17 7 – 61
Nebraska City (59)
Marth 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 9-17 1-6 19, Schaulis 2-3 2-2 6, Schmitz 3-4 3-4 10, Luther 4-6 1-2 10, Madsen 2-4 2-2 7, Hoover 0-8 5-7 5, Schreiter 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 20-51 16-25 59.
Louisville (61)
Norris 3-10 1-3 8, Katz 1-5 2-3 4, Leach 0-3 0-0 0, Heilig 1-8 4-6 7, Votta 3-5 2-3 8, Johnson 7-12 6-8 20, Kalkowski 0-3 2-2 2, Gaston 4-4 0-2 8, Hans 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 20-53 19-29 61.
