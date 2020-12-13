Louisville girls win dramatic home game

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls made big plays on the court with a small amount of time left on the clock against Nebraska City.

The Lions sank crucial free throws at several key moments Thursday night to stop the Pioneers 61-59 in overtime. Louisville athletes kept their composure after Nebraska City rallied in the second half. The team then scored seven points in the extra period to leave the court with smiles.

LHS head coach Wally Johnson said the victory gave the Lions a large amount of confidence early in the season. He was proud to see that contributions came from all spots in the lineup. Nine girls saw court time during the game.

The Lions soared ahead with their scoring work in the second quarter. The team posted 23 points in the period to take a 31-23 halftime advantage.

Nebraska City moved within 37-32 by the end of the third quarter and continued that momentum in the fourth period. The team generated 22 points in the quarter and led by two points in the final seconds.

Ella Johnson helped Louisville remain in contention with her work at the foul line. She drained a pair of free throws with 0.1 on the clock to tie the game at 54-54.