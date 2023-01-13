Louisville girls win dual over Ralston

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls gave a large Parents Night crowd plenty of reasons to smile Thursday in a dual against Ralston.

The Lions took down the Rams 36-24 in the LHS gym. The team overcame an early deficit to win the dual in front of parents, students and other community members.

Payton Thiele and Mya Stanley each won matches by forfeit in the early portion of the dual to knot things up at 12-12. Bella Kolvek helped the Lions keep it tied at 18-18 with a pin at 140 pounds. She led 2-1 after the first period and stopped the match at the 2:37 mark.

Ralston jumped on top 24-18 before Daysha Jones and Ava Culver collected consecutive forfeit victories. Catalina Jones then secured the dual with her work at 190 pounds. She led 4-2 after the first period and increased the gap to 8-3 in the next period. She ended the match with a pin in 4:23 to ensure the 36-24 team victory.

Louisville will continue the season today with a trip to the Schuyler Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Lions will host the Louisville Invite at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Nineteen schools will travel to Louisville to take part in the meet.

100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) won by forfeit

105 – Both open

110 – Taylor Bergman (RAL) won by forfeit

115 – Both open

120 – Oliviana Medina (RAL) won by forfeit

125 – Both open

130 – Mya Stanley (LOU) won by forfeit

135 – Dylen Ritchey (RAL) pinned Addie Lueder (LOU), 1:34

140 – Bella Kolvek (LOU) pinned Amelia Kreitz (RAL), 2:37

145 – Ashlee Cavender (RAL) pinned Bre Smart (LOU), 5:04

155 – Daysha Jones (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Ava Culver (LOU) won by forfeit

190 – Catalina Jones (LOU) pinned Dezeray Baker (RAL), 4:23

235 – Both open