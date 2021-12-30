Louisville girls win game at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – The Louisville girls squared off with a pair of schools this week during the Nebraska City Holiday Invite.

Ogallala 48, Louisville 32

The Lions began the holiday tournament on Tuesday afternoon against Ogallala. The game remained close through the first three quarters. OGHS led 18-11 at halftime and Louisville cut the gap to 28-23 during the next eight minutes.

Ogallala (3-6) surged ahead in the fourth quarter. The team scored 20 points to seal the outcome. Ogallala won the tournament title on Wednesday with a 56-42 victory over Ralston.

Louisville stayed within striking distance with solid work at the free-throw line. The Lions finished the game 7-of-8 at the stripe.

Avery Heilig guided Louisville with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and two pass deflections. Jaylin Gaston contributed three points, four rebounds and three steals, and Brooke Smith pocketed six points, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections.

Lea Kalkowski finished the afternoon with two points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Ella Johnson secured two points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block and two pass deflections, and Ella Aaberg tallied two points, one board and one steal.

Sagan Leach collected four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal for the team. Abby Bruce scored two points and made one pass deflection, and Riley Bennett hauled in one rebound during the game.

Ogallala 10 8 10 20 – 48

Louisville 6 5 12 9 – 32

Louisville (32)

Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Kalkowski 1-5 0-0 2, Heilig 3-8 4-4 11, Gaston 1-3 1-2 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Leach 1-1 2-2 4, Bruce 1-3 0-0 2, Aaberg 1-1 0-0 2, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-29 7-8 32.

Louisville 55, Nebraska City 19

The Lions returned to the court in a scoring mood Wednesday afternoon. The team flew away from the Pioneers with a 22-5 spree in the second quarter. LHS added 25 points after the break to capture third place.

Louisville manufactured plenty of scoring chances with an aggressive offense. The Lions sank 40 percent of their field-goal attempts and finished 15-of-22 at the free-throw line. The team also controlled the glass with eight offensive and 24 defensive rebounds.

Heilig (20 points), Gaston (12) and Smith (10) reached double-digit scoring levels for Louisville. Heilig went 8-of-10 at the free-throw line and Gaston drained all four of her foul shots. Heilig finished 5-of-10 from the field and Smith and Gaston each went 4-of-9.

Heilig chipped in three rebounds, three assists and two pass deflections, and Gaston gave the team four rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Smith helped the Lions with four rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.

Johnson boosted the team in the paint with four points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Bruce delivered four points and six rebounds and Kalkowski had five points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections.

Aaberg pocketed one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection in the game, and Leach finished the day with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Bennett collected a pair of pass deflections and Breanna Wulf helped the team on the defensive end of the court.

Louisville (4-5) will resume the campaign with three games next week. The Lions will host Plattsmouth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, before traveling to Syracuse for a 6 p.m. game Friday, Jan. 7. Louisville will end the week with a 2:30 p.m. game at Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Louisville 8 22 12 13 – 55

Nebraska City 5 5 4 5 – 19

Louisville (55)

Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Kalkowski 1-2 3-6 5, Heilig 5-10 8-10 20, Gaston 4-9 4-4 12, Johnson 2-7 0-2 4, Bruce 2-5 0-0 4, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Aaberg 0-2 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Wulf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 15-22 55.

