Louisville girls win league game over Eagles

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls typed multiple exclamation points in the second half during Wednesday night’s league tournament victory over Arlington.

The third-seeded Lions dominated sixth-seeded AHS in the final 16 minutes of a 63-32 triumph. Louisville outscored Arlington 36-10 in the last two quarters to advance to the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament semifinals.

Arlington stayed with Louisville for the opening stretch of the game. The Lions led 11-6 after one quarter and found themselves in a battle with the Eagles in the second period. Arlington created multiple open looks to remain close to the Lions. Louisville entered the halftime break up 27-22.

LHS produced all of the game’s energy in the second half. The team splashed home a series of 3-pointers and layups during a 20-3 scoring spree in the third quarter. Louisville ensured the victory with a 16-7 run in the final period.

Louisville ended the game with ten 3-pointers and 23 field goals. The team outrebounded Arlington 25-18 and hauled in 18 offensive boards.