Louisville girls win league game over Eagles

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls typed multiple exclamation points in the second half during Wednesday night’s league tournament victory over Arlington.
The third-seeded Lions dominated sixth-seeded AHS in the final 16 minutes of a 63-32 triumph. Louisville outscored Arlington 36-10 in the last two quarters to advance to the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament semifinals.
Arlington stayed with Louisville for the opening stretch of the game. The Lions led 11-6 after one quarter and found themselves in a battle with the Eagles in the second period. Arlington created multiple open looks to remain close to the Lions. Louisville entered the halftime break up 27-22.
LHS produced all of the game’s energy in the second half. The team splashed home a series of 3-pointers and layups during a 20-3 scoring spree in the third quarter. Louisville ensured the victory with a 16-7 run in the final period.
Louisville ended the game with ten 3-pointers and 23 field goals. The team outrebounded Arlington 25-18 and hauled in 18 offensive boards.
Avery Heilig, Jaylin Gaston, McKenzie Norris and Ella Johnson produced double-digit scoring performances for Louisville. Heilig led the way with 13 points and Gaston and Norris each had 11 points and two rebounds. Johnson helped the team in the paint with ten points and six rebounds.
Lexi Hans ended the evening with five points and five rebounds, and Sagan Leach contributed eight points and two boards in the victory. Lauren Votta grabbed five rebounds and Jennifer Katz finished with three points and two rebounds. Erin Stohlmann chipped in two points for the Lions.
Louisville will take on second-seeded Yutan in the NCC Tournament semifinals Friday night. The schools will play at Yutan at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the league tournament title game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ashland-Greenwood.
Arlington 6 16 3 7 – 32
Louisville 11 16 20 16 – 63
Arlington (32)
Green 2-7 0-1 5, Gubbels 3-6 6-12 12, Miller 3-9 3-4 9, T. Arp 1-5 0-2 2, Brenn 0-1 1-2 1, Lewis 0-0 1-2 1, Flesner 0-2 0-0 0, C. Arp 0-0 2-2 2, Hilgenkamp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-30 13-25 32.
Louisville (63)
Norris 11, Hans 5, Heilig 13, Votta 0, Johnson 10, Katz 3, Leach 8, Gaston 11, Stohlmann 2.