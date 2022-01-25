Louisville girls win league tournament game

RAYMOND – The Louisville girls ensured they would enjoy the bus ride home from Raymond Central on Monday by driving to the hoop all night against the Mustangs.

Sixth-seeded Louisville took down third-seeded Raymond Central 47-32 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Lions overwhelmed RCHS in the final 16 minutes. The team outscored the Mustangs 25-10 in the third and fourth quarters.

Raymond Central (7-8) limited Louisville’s offense during the first period, but the Lions began to find their scoring rhythm in the second quarter. The team reeled off 16 points in the stanza to create a 22-22 halftime deadlock.

Louisville (8-9) continued to operate at a high level after returning to the court. The team went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter and put the game away in the final stretch. Brooke Smith found Jaylin Gaston moving toward the hoop for a basket that made it 41-26 with 5:45 left. Avery Heilig then dished an assist to Ella Johnson in the paint for a 45-28 lead with 2:37 to go.

Smith highlighted Louisville’s night with a double-double on the court. She scored 11 points and went 4-of-5 from the floor. She added 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection.

Heilig ended her evening with 15 points and four rebounds and Gaston generated six points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Lea Kalkowski chipped in eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.

Johnson helped the Lions with seven points and five rebounds from her spot in the lane. Sagan Leach compiled seven assists and one steal, Abby Bruce hauled in one rebound and Ella Aaberg gave the Lions defensive minutes.

Louisville will meet second-seeded Yutan in the tournament semifinals on Thursday night. The Lions and Chieftains will play at Yutan at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Syracuse and fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood will play in the other semifinal Thursday night.

The third-place game will take place at Conestoga High School at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The championship game will be held at Conestoga at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Louisville 6 16 17 8 – 47

Raymond Central 9 13 4 6 – 32

Louisville (47)

Kalkowski 2-2 3-4 8, Heilig 3-10 6-8 15, Smith 4-5 1-2 11, Gaston 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 3-7 1-2 7, Leach 0-8 0-0 0, Bruce 0-1 0-0 0, Aaberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 13-18 47.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.