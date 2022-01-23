Louisville hosts DC West in hoops doubleheader

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes welcomed DC West to the LHS gym on Tuesday night for a full evening of hoops.

Louisville girls 51, DC West 40

The Lions jumped on top of the Falcons in the first quarter. Louisville (7-9) sprinted out to a 15-4 lead in the opening eight minutes.

The team continued to enjoy scoring success against DC West (8-8) the rest of the night. LHS maintained a 34-31 lead after three quarters and outplayed the Falcons in the final stretch. The team ended the game on a 17-9 scoring spree.

Avery Heilig and Jaylin Gaston led the Lions with big nights. Heilig paced the team’s perimeter-based attack with 17 points, five rebounds and one steal. Gaston anchored Louisville in the post with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals, one assist and three pass deflections.

Both seniors enjoyed accurate nights on offense. Heilig went 4-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-8 at the foul line. Gaston finished 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 at the stripe.

Lea Kalkowski helped Louisville with seven points, seven rebounds, one steal, one assist and one pass deflection. Ella Johnson generated three points, eight rebounds and one block, and Sagan Leach poured in five points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Leach also drew one charge on defense.

Brooke Smith contributed five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Abby Bruce gave the Lions four rebounds and one assist. Ella Culver made one steal and Ella Aaberg delivered defensive minutes for the team.

DC West 4 8 19 9 – 40

Louisville 15 11 8 17 – 51

Louisville (51)

Kalkowski 2-4 3-6 7, Heilig 4-7 6-8 17, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Gaston 5-10 4-6 14, Johnson 1-10 0-2 3, Leach 0-4 5-6 5, Aaberg 0-0 0-0 0, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 18-28 51.

DC West 52, Louisville boys 49

The boys game featured a roller coaster of emotions in the second half. DC West (10-4) tried to expand its 25-20 halftime lead, but the Lions (5-9) seized control of the scoreboard instead. Louisville embarked on a 20-11 run to soar ahead 40-36.

The Falcons regrouped with 16 points in the fourth quarter. Louisville had a chance to tie the game on the final trip, but the Falcons kept the Lions from extending action after the final buzzer.

DC West 11 14 11 16 – 52

Louisville 8 12 20 9 – 49

