TEKAMAH – Louisville came close to capturing a road victory over Tekamah-Herman on Friday night.
The Tigers kept that outcome from happening with several quick-strike touchdowns on their home field.
Tekamah-Herman stopped the Lions 32-22 in a District C2-2 game. THHS responded to several Louisville threats during the contest to improve to 3-5. Louisville fell to 1-7.
Tekamah-Herman senior running back Luke Wakehouse put the Tigers ahead early in the first quarter. He found the end zone on runs of 55 and 26 yards to give the team a 14-0 lead.
Louisville tied the game after Coby Buettner capped a pair of drives with touchdown runs of 12 and 13 yards. Tekamah-Herman regained the lead on the next series. Quarterback Clay Beaumont connected with Chauncey Rogers on a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-14 at the break.
Tekamah-Herman went ahead 26-14 on a short touchdown run from Wakehouse in the third quarter. Louisville fans perked up after the Lions began to march downfield in the fourth quarter. Brady Knott completed the drive with a run from the 4-yard line. Harrison Klein then hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Clayton Buck at the 7:22 mark.
Tekamah-Herman changed the 26-22 margin 12 seconds later on the next drive. Wakehouse burst through a seam in the defense and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown. He led all players in the game with 222 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Louisville will complete its season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Yutan. Louisville will celebrate Parents Night activities at the game.
Louisville 6 8 0 8 – 22
Tekamah-Herman 14 6 6 6 – 32
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
TH – Wakehouse 55 run (Hoover kick)
TH – Wakehouse 26 run (Hoover kick)
LHS – Buettner 12 run (run no good)
2nd Quarter
LHS – Buettner 13 run (Buettner run)
TH – Rogers 65 pass from Beaumont (kick no good)
3rd Quarter
TH – Wakehouse 5 run (run no good)
4th Quarter
LHS – Knott 4 run (Klein pass from Buck)
TH – Wakehouse 54 run (run no good)