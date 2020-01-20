LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Fort Calhoun needed four extra minutes to decide the outcome of their boys basketball game Jan. 14.
Fort Calhoun produced enough points in the overtime period to edge the Lions on the scoreboard.
Fort Calhoun stopped LHS 55-52 in a close contest. The teams remained within single digits of each other for all 32 minutes of regulation and the four minutes of overtime.
Louisville (4-8) relied on solid shooting from Tyler Mackling and Caleb Hrabik to go up 11-9 in the first period. Mackling drained three baskets and Hrabik sank two buckets to give the team the lead.
Coby Buettner, Jake Renner and Harrison Klein carried the scoring load for Louisville in the second quarter. Buettner generated five points and Renner knocked home a 3-pointer during the stanza. Klein made all four of his free-throw attempts to help LHS keep a 23-22 halftime lead.
Hrabik scored three times and Sam Ahl and Eric Heard both made baskets in the third period. Both teams then surged on offense in the fourth quarter. Fort Calhoun (6-5) outscored Louisville 17-15 to extend the game.
The Pioneers relied on free-throw shooting to produce the winning difference in overtime. The team went 5-of-6 from the stripe to move ahead of the Lions. Fort Calhoun limited Louisville to two free throws in the final stretch.
Hrabik guided Louisville’s offense with 16 points. Ahl scored eight points and Buettner and Mackling each had seven points. Heard posted six points, Klein tallied five points and Renner collected three points.
Fort Calhoun 9 13 11 17 5 – 55
Louisville 11 12 12 15 2 – 52
Fort Calhoun (55)
Strauss 1, Z. Schwarz 17, Hilzendeger 19, Halford 10, C. Schwarz 4, Newbold 0, Therkilden 4, Schmitt 0.
Louisville (52)
Mackling 7, Ahl 8, Heard 6, Buettner 7, Hrabik 16, Klein 5, Ball 0, Renner 3.