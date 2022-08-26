Louisville runners capture medals at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Louisville runners turned in medal-winning times at Auburn Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

The Lions traveled south for the season-opening Auburn Invite. Four Louisville athletes earned spots in the top 15 during the cross country meet. Mira Fosmer, Jager Barnes, Chase Savage and Waylan Haworth returned to Cass County with medals.

Fosmer highlighted Louisville’s day with a second-place performance in her race. She produced a silver-tinted time of 21:41.20. She and Auburn’s Liston Crotty (21:20.36) were the only two girls to break the 22-minute mark.

Barnes captured 11th place in 19:37.12 in the boys race. Savage (19:45.73, 13th) and Haworth (19:53.02, 14th) joined Barnes at the awards ceremony. They helped the Lions place fourth in team standings with 62 points.

Nebraska City junior Mason Houghton ran away with the boys championship with a time of 16:38.24. Platteview junior A.J. Raszler (17:05.97) and Cornerstone Christian senior Justin Sherman (17:29.88) finished second and third.

Girls Team Results

Auburn 20, Cornerstone Christian 40, Nebraska City 43, Platteview 44, Falls City, Johnson County Central, Louisville no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Liston Crotty (AUB) 21:20.36, 2) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 21:41.20, 3) Brekyn Kok (CCS) 22:03.69, 4) Kristen Billings (AUB) 22:11.26, 5) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 22:26.41, 6) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 22:54.65, 7) Evie Madison (NCY) 23:07.95, 8) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 23:08.13, 9) Gianna Hike (CCS) 23:53.14, 10) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 24:05.55, 11) Sydney Binder (AUB) 24:07.67, 12) Madison VanLandingham (JCC) 24:19.30, 13) Giula Bosisio (FCY) 24:25.39, 14) Alexis Meyer (NCY) 24:46.59, 15) Malayna Madsen (NCY) 24:53.02

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 21:41.20 (2nd), Londyn Hilliard 33:56.43 (26th)

Boys Team Results

Cornerstone Christian 28, Nebraska City 41, Auburn 52, Louisville 62, Platteview 69, Falls City 78, Johnson County Central 110, Sidney (Iowa) no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Mason Houghton (NCY) 16:38.24, 2) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:05.97, 3) Justin Sherman (CCS) 17:29.88, 4) Ashton Hughes (CCS) 17:43.27, 5) Alex Rico (NCY) 18:09.27, 6) Benjamin Ehrenberg (CCS) 18:26.61, 7) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:36.77, 8) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 18:49.47, 9) Ryker McCullough (FCY) 18:53.32, 10) J.R. Rico (NCY) 19:18.57, 11) Jager Barnes (LOU) 19:37.12, 12) Hayden Huskey (JCC) 19:43.40, 13) Chase Savage (LOU) 19:45.73, 14) Waylan Haworth (LOU) 19:53.02, 15) Josiah Spencer (CCS) 19:56.42

Louisville Results

Jager Barnes 19:37.12 (11th), Chase Savage 19:45.73 (13th), Waylan Haworth 19:53.02 (14th), Christian Hilliard 21:12.21 (25th), Nathan Carr 21:40.90 (28th), Easton Fiala 21:53.45 (30th), Jace Ostblom 22:01.67 (35th), Dametre Moxey 22:18.07 (40th), Connor Linke 22:26.54 (43rd), Gavin Pierce 23:40.54 (54th), Lincoln Heins 23:41.29 (55th), Westyn Larson 24:23.81 (59th), Jacob Hrabik 26:06.72 (69th), Braden Soester 26:17.85 (70th), Evan Pierce 26:34.32 (71st), Evan Schneider 27:06.75 (73rd), Coltyn Larson 27:15.65 (77th)