NORTH BEND – Seven Louisville wrestlers gained tournament experience Saturday during a trip to the North Bend Central Invite.
The Lions placed eighth in team standing with 72 points. Joel Magill, Derian Williams, Wil Essex, Dylan Jones, Brady Knott, Nash Callahan and Chris Williams traveled north for the 14-team tournament. Jones, Knott and Callahan all left the gym with medals.
Jones guided the Lions with a first-place performance at 160 pounds. He pinned his first two opponents and then defeated Pierce’s Brett Tinker 8-7 in a matchup of undefeated wrestlers. Jones improved his mark to 10-0 and Tinker fell to 5-1.
Knott captured third place at 170 pounds and Callahan finished fourth at 182 pounds. Undefeated wrestlers Zach Borer of North Bend Central and Joseph Reimers of David City Aquinas captured victories against the Lions in their respective weight brackets.
Team Results
David City Aquinas 226, Logan View 213, Arlington 193.5, Pierce 165.5, Johnson County Central 127.5, Tri County 100.5, Winside 86, Louisville 72, Lincoln Christian 39.5, North Bend Central 37, Wisner-Pilger 35, Winnebago 34, Freeman 11, Cedar Bluffs 6
Louisville Results
120 – Joel Magill
Pinned by Ethan Dohmen (PRC) 3:11, pinned by Antonio Robles (WNB) 0:54
132 – Derian Williams
Maj. dec. William Eppenbaugh (ARL) 11-2, pinned by Hunter McNulty (LGV) 0:40, pinned by Tyler Carlson (WNS) 0:57
152 – Wil Essex
Pinned Jacob Byers (LCHS) 1:00, dec. by Bailey Waltke (TRI) 5-4, pinned by Jaxon Ondracek (DCA) 3:43
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Tristin McDuffee (ARL) 0:50, pinned Dominic Smith (TRI) 1:25, dec. Brett Tinker (PRC) 8-7
170 – Brady Knott (3rd)
Pinned Ben Kment (DCA) 1:50, pinned by Zach Borer (NBC) 1:42, pinned Coy Meysenburg (DCA) 4:37, dec. Kobe Wilkins (ARL) 4-2
182 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Pinned Afton Obershaw (NBC) 2:38, tech fall by Joseph Reimers (DCA) 26-11 (4:00), pinned Kyle Thomas (WNB) 2:27, pinned by Brandon Beeson (TRI) 0:52
285 – Chris Williams
Pinned by Prosper Gilpin (WNB) 2:21, pinned Layne Heppner (WSP) 2:01, pinned JoeSeth McBride (ARL) 1:58, pinned by Aldo Reyes (JCC) 0:38