Louisville wrestling

LINCOLN – Louisville wrestlers left the capital city with one victory Friday night after a triangular with Milford and Lincoln Lutheran.

Louisville 63, Lincoln Lutheran 0

The Lions posted a shutout in their dual with Lincoln Lutheran. Dylan Jones, Chris Williams and Kyler Jones all won their matches for Louisville. Reed Toelle, Cody Gray, Brady Knott, Nash Callahan, Brock Hudson, Wil Muntz, Derian Williams and Kyle Hapgood all added victories by forfeit.

145 – Reed Toelle (LOU) won by forfeit

152 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit

160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Tommy Nabity (LLHS), 2:26

170 – Brady Knott (LOU) won by forfeit

182 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Both open

285 – Chris Williams (LOU) dec. Illya Korneev (LLHS), 10-9

106 – Both open

113 – Brock Hudson (LOU) won by forfeit

120 – Wil Muntz (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Kyler Jones (LOU) pinned Grant Wells (LLHS), 0:49

132 – Derian Williams (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Kyle Hapgood (LOU) won by forfeit

Milford 39, Louisville 30

Milford rallied from an 18-0 deficit to stop the Lions. The Eagles claimed five of the final six matches to leave with the victory.

160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Thomas Vance (MIL), 0:44

170 – Brady Knott (LOU) pinned Isaac Voboril (MIL), 1:15

182 – Nash Callahan (LOU) pinned Ethan Buchli (MIL), 0:28

195 – Both open

220 – Both open

285 – Lorenzo Temple (MIL) pinned Chris Williams (LOU), 0:51

106 – Konner Schluckebier (MIL) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Eli Vondra (MIL), 0:54

120 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Wil Muntz (LOU), 1:01

126 – Landon Carraher (MIL) dec. Kyler Jones (LOU), 3-0

132 – Jeaven Scdoris (MIL) pinned Derian Williams (LOU), 2:20

138 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Kyle Hapgood (LOU), 1:01

145 – Sam Copley (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (MIL), 0:35

152 – Cody Gray (LOU) pinned Trace Rowland (MIL), 1:00

