LINCOLN – Louisville wrestlers left the capital city with one victory Friday night after a triangular with Milford and Lincoln Lutheran.
Louisville 63, Lincoln Lutheran 0
The Lions posted a shutout in their dual with Lincoln Lutheran. Dylan Jones, Chris Williams and Kyler Jones all won their matches for Louisville. Reed Toelle, Cody Gray, Brady Knott, Nash Callahan, Brock Hudson, Wil Muntz, Derian Williams and Kyle Hapgood all added victories by forfeit.
145 – Reed Toelle (LOU) won by forfeit
152 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Tommy Nabity (LLHS), 2:26
170 – Brady Knott (LOU) won by forfeit
182 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – Both open
285 – Chris Williams (LOU) dec. Illya Korneev (LLHS), 10-9
106 – Both open
113 – Brock Hudson (LOU) won by forfeit
120 – Wil Muntz (LOU) won by forfeit
126 – Kyler Jones (LOU) pinned Grant Wells (LLHS), 0:49
132 – Derian Williams (LOU) won by forfeit
138 – Kyle Hapgood (LOU) won by forfeit
Milford 39, Louisville 30
Milford rallied from an 18-0 deficit to stop the Lions. The Eagles claimed five of the final six matches to leave with the victory.
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Thomas Vance (MIL), 0:44
170 – Brady Knott (LOU) pinned Isaac Voboril (MIL), 1:15
182 – Nash Callahan (LOU) pinned Ethan Buchli (MIL), 0:28
195 – Both open
220 – Both open
285 – Lorenzo Temple (MIL) pinned Chris Williams (LOU), 0:51
106 – Konner Schluckebier (MIL) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Eli Vondra (MIL), 0:54
120 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Wil Muntz (LOU), 1:01
126 – Landon Carraher (MIL) dec. Kyler Jones (LOU), 3-0
132 – Jeaven Scdoris (MIL) pinned Derian Williams (LOU), 2:20
138 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Kyle Hapgood (LOU), 1:01
145 – Sam Copley (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (MIL), 0:35
152 – Cody Gray (LOU) pinned Trace Rowland (MIL), 1:00