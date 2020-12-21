Louisville sweeps JCC in road games

TECUMSEH – Louisville athletes returned home from Tecumseh on Friday night with winning smiles on their faces.

The Lions defeated Johnson County Central in girls and boys varsity basketball games. Both Louisville teams picked up East Central Nebraska Conference victories with their work on the court.

Louisville girls 52, Johnson County Central 13

Strong offense and stout defense proved to be a winning combination for the Louisville girls.

The Lions outplayed the Thunderbirds on both ends of the court in their double-digit triumph. Louisville shot 37 percent from the floor, distributed 13 assists and hauled in 32 rebounds in the game. LHS held Johnson County Central to eight points in the first half and five points after the break.

The Lions jumped on top of JCC with a 12-5 run in the opening quarter. The team expanded its lead with an 11-2 scoring spree in the second period and dominated the Thunderbirds after the break. Louisville posted 19 points in the third quarter to seal the outcome.

Avery Heilig led the Lions with 21 points. She drained a trio of 3-pointers and went 6-of-8 at the foul line. She added three assists, three steals, two rebounds and two pass deflections.