Louisville sweeps JCC in road games

TECUMSEH – Louisville athletes returned home from Tecumseh on Friday night with winning smiles on their faces.
The Lions defeated Johnson County Central in girls and boys varsity basketball games. Both Louisville teams picked up East Central Nebraska Conference victories with their work on the court.
Louisville girls 52, Johnson County Central 13
Strong offense and stout defense proved to be a winning combination for the Louisville girls.
The Lions outplayed the Thunderbirds on both ends of the court in their double-digit triumph. Louisville shot 37 percent from the floor, distributed 13 assists and hauled in 32 rebounds in the game. LHS held Johnson County Central to eight points in the first half and five points after the break.
The Lions jumped on top of JCC with a 12-5 run in the opening quarter. The team expanded its lead with an 11-2 scoring spree in the second period and dominated the Thunderbirds after the break. Louisville posted 19 points in the third quarter to seal the outcome.
Avery Heilig led the Lions with 21 points. She drained a trio of 3-pointers and went 6-of-8 at the foul line. She added three assists, three steals, two rebounds and two pass deflections.
McKenzie Norris produced six points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections, and Ella Johnson collected six points, six rebounds and one block. Lexi Hans contributed nine points, two steals, one assist and one rebound, and Jennifer Katz pocketed six points, three boards, one steal and one assist.
Jaylin Gaston hauled in six rebounds and Sagan Leach posted two points, three rebounds and three assists. Erin Stohlmann tallied three rebounds, one assist and one steal for the Lions, and Lauren Votta ended the night with two points, two rebounds and two assists.
Louisville 12 11 19 10 – 52
Johnson CC 5 3 2 3 – 13
Louisville (52)
Norris 2-8 1-2 6, Katz 3-4 0-0 6, Leach 1-5 0-3 2, Heilig 8-14 6-8 21, Votta 0-3 2-2 2, Gaston 0-3 0-2 0, Johnson 3-8 0-1 6, Hans 4-7 0-0 9, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 9-18 52.
Louisville boys 57, Johnson County Central 44
The Louisville boys used a strong second quarter to outlast the Thunderbirds. LHS expanded a 15-14 lead to 30-20 by halftime. Caleb Hrabik, Eric Heard and Harrison Klein gave the Lions scoring production during the stanza.
The Lions prevented Johnson County Central from creating a comeback after the break. Louisville matched JCC on the scoreboard in the third quarter and tacked on 15 points in the final period.
Hrabik ended the evening with 18 points and Klein and Heard each had 11 points. Sam Ahl scored eight points and Brayden Powell had five points. Talon Ball and Sam Luellen each chipped in two points for the Lions.
Louisville 15 15 12 15 – 57
Johnson CC 14 6 12 12 – 44
