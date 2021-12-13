Louisville takes on Bluejays on court

LOUISVILLE – A large crowd watched Louisville and Ashland-Greenwood compete on the court during a pair of basketball games on Saturday.

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Louisville girls 33

Ashland-Greenwood ripped the momentum away from the Lions in the second quarter. AGHS outscored Louisville 16-4 in the stanza to create a 25-16 halftime edge.

Louisville remained within single digits throughout the third quarter. The Bluejays pulled away in the final stretch to create the 13-point margin.

Brooke Smith and Lea Kalkowski each took one charge for the Lions. Smith pitched in eight points, five boards, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Kalkowski helped the team with five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Jaylin Gaston hauled in nine rebounds and added two points and one steal. Ella Johnson contributed seven points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections, and Avery Heilig had six points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Sagan Leach ended the game with three points, one block, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Abby Bruce scored two points and Ella Aaberg made one steal for the Lions.

Ashland-Greenwood 9 16 9 12 – 46

Louisville 12 4 12 5 – 33

Louisville (33)

Leach 1-3 1-3 3, Heilig 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 3-12 2-4 8, Gaston 1-9 0-0 2, Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Kalkowski 2-6 0-0 5, Bruce 1-1 0-0 2, Aaberg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-46 4-9 33.

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville boys 29

Ashland-Greenwood sprinted out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Bluejays maintained a 38-19 halftime lead and scored 20 points in the third quarter.

Individual statistics from the game were not available.

Ashland-Greenwood 20 18 20 12 – 70

Louisville 3 16 9 1 – 29

