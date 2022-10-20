Louisville takes on Eagles, Falcons in volleyball matches

Louisville volleyball players continued their season this past week with league matches against Arlington and DC West.

Louisville 3, Arlington 0

The Lions flew past Arlington Thursday night in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Louisville dominated the tenth-seeded Eagles 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 in the tournament’s ninth-place match. The Lions produced 15 aces in front of fans in Louisville’s gym.

Sagan Leach highlighted the evening with a memorable serving performance. She finished 28-of-28 at the line with ten aces. She produced the most aces in a single match in Louisville history. She added ten serve receptions, 12 digs and one kill during the night.

Lizzie Podrazo boosted Louisville’s offense with 11 kills on 17 swings. She generated a .588 hitting percentage for the team. Catalina Jones delivered seven swings, four aces, eight digs and five serve receptions, and Teghan Swenson registered 23 assists, 12 digs and one kill against the Eagles.

Finley Meisinger helped the Lions with three kills in the match. McKenna McCaulley tallied one kill, one ace, five digs and one assist, and Ava Culver collected three kills and four digs for the team. Kelsey Haynes had seven digs, 12 serve receptions and one assist, and Ella Culver made six serve receptions and five digs in the back row.

DC West 3, Louisville 0

The Lions traveled to DC West on Tuesday night for a regular-season match. DC West pocketed a 25-14, 25-5, 25-12 triumph. The Falcons improved to 26-3 and won their sixth straight match.

Creighton University recruit Nora Wurtz led DC West with 13 kills on 20 swings. Anna Borner finished with four aces and ten digs and Keira Murdock, Aubree Liss and Jamison Badje all made three aces. Murdock also had seven kills, nine digs and 14 assists.

Leach helped Louisville with four aces on her seven serves. She also made seven digs and 20 serve receptions. Ella Culver collected 19 serve receptions and six digs and Meisinger pocketed two solo blocks and one kill. Podrazo chipped in two kills and one assist in the match.

Alyssa Thieman generated three kills, Swenson made six assists and six digs and Jones had one kill, one ace, three digs and seven serve receptions. Haynes went 7-of-7 serving with one ace and added seven digs and seven serve receptions. Ava Culver made one dig and Wyleigh Bateman posted one serve reception.

Louisville will finish the regular season tonight with a home match against Syracuse. Action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Lions will begin the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 24. Fifth-seeded Louisville will play fourth-seeded Weeping Water in the first round. The teams will square off at 4:15 p.m. at Lincoln Lutheran.

The winner will play top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The championship match will be held at Lincoln Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.