Louisville takes on Falcons in first game

VALLEY – Louisville remained close to DC West on the scoreboard throughout Friday night’s football game.

The Falcons kept LHS from creating winning digits with their work on their home field.

DC West edged Louisville 20-7 in the season opener for both schools. The Falcons scored once in the first quarter on a 20-yard run and added a short touchdown run later in the period. The team iced the victory late in the game with a scoring drive.

Louisville moved within 12-7 in the second quarter. Sam Ahl connected with Sam Luellen on a 65-yard scoring strike. Ahl found Luellen in stride on a post route and he raced in front of DC West into the end zone.

DC West relied on its running game to chew up a large amount of clock. Kayden Jensen, Gavin Jensen and Matthew Beck each crossed the goal line on the ground. They combined for 286 yards on 42 rushing attempts.

The Falcons short-circuited four Louisville drives with fumble recoveries. The Lions recovered two fumbles and made one interception.

Louisville will host Nebraska City this week for Homecoming. The Lions and Pioneers will begin their game at 7 p.m.

Louisville 0 7 0 0 – 7

DC West 12 0 0 8 – 20

