Louisville takes on Raiders, Panthers in volleyball matches

LOUISVILLE – Louisville volleyball athletes played twice in a 24-hour span this week with matches Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Louisville 3, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 1

The Lions traveled to Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Monday for a battle with the Raiders. Louisville took control midway through the match and won 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18.

Louisville’s deep bench helped the team leave with the victory. Ten Lions saw court time and six players collected kills during the evening. Nine LHS athletes secured digs and four players made assists.

Ella Culver guided the team’s offense with 28 assists. She added seven digs and one serve reception during the night. Sagan Leach also played a key role with her athletic abilities. She finished with 19 digs, 14 serve receptions and five assists. Leach also went 12-of-13 serving with two aces.

Lizzie Podrazo slammed home eight kills and added one ace, two digs and one solo block. Catalina Jones collected six kills, ten digs, 15 serve receptions, one assist and one ace, and Wyleigh Bateman generated nine digs and 24 serve receptions for the Lions.

Finley Meisinger tallied seven kills and one dig, Ava Culver notched six kills and four digs and Teghan Swenson registered five kills, one dig and one serve reception. McKenna McCaulley went 9-of-9 serving with one ace for Louisville, and Kelsey Haynes went 8-of-8 serving and made six digs and six serve receptions.

Abbi Gibbs, Mia Hatcher and Sophie Reimer led Omaha Brownell-Talbot with five kills apiece. Hatcher added six aces in her 20-of-21 performance.

Palmyra 3, Louisville 0

Palmyra’s defensive abilities helped the Panthers stop Louisville on the volleyball court Tuesday night.

The Panthers collected a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 victory in Louisville’s gym. Palmyra scooped up many of Louisville’s attacks with quality court coverage. PHS ended the match with 41 digs and 35 serve receptions.

Leach guided the Lions with her work in many areas. She highlighted the team’s serving attack with one ace in her 8-of-8 effort, and she led Louisville’s defense with 11 digs and 18 serve receptions. She also tallied one assist from the back row.

Meisinger had one ace block and paced Louisville’s offense with six kills. Podrazo connected on three kills and added one ace and one dig, and Jones ended the match with 13 serve receptions, five digs and three kills.

Swenson posted two kills and one dig for the Lions, and McCaulley registered one ace, two digs and one assist. Haynes made six digs and eight serve receptions, Bateman had two digs and 12 serve receptions and Ella Culver pocketed 12 assists and four digs.

Louisville will resume the season Thursday with a trip to Malcolm. The Lions and Clippers are scheduled to begin their match at 7 p.m. The team will then host Raymond Central in a Homecoming match at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.