Louisville takes on three opponents

OMAHA – Louisville athletes squared off with three opponents this week during matches on local volleyball courts.

Palmyra 3, Louisville 0

Louisville hosted the Panthers for a conference match Tuesday night. Palmyra left the LHS court with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 triumph.

Palmyra used solid defense to take the sting out of Louisville’s scoring attack. The Panthers ended the match with 57 digs. Taya Ptacnik (12) and Libbie Ball (10) finished with double figures in the defensive category.

Lexi Hans produced nine kills and six digs for the Lions. McKenzie Norris went 9-of-9 serving and added two kills and 11 digs, and Ella Culver finished 13-of-14 at the line with one ace. Jaylin Gaston chipped in four kills and one solo block in the contest.

Lea Kalkowski made seven digs and went 9-of-10 serving with one ace. Ella Johnson registered three kills, Sagan Leach collected six digs and Lizzie Podrazo finished with one kill. Laura Swanson also saw court time for the team.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 2, Louisville 0