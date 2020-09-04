Louisville takes on three opponents

OMAHA – Louisville athletes squared off with three opponents this week during matches on local volleyball courts.
Palmyra 3, Louisville 0
Louisville hosted the Panthers for a conference match Tuesday night. Palmyra left the LHS court with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 triumph.
Palmyra used solid defense to take the sting out of Louisville’s scoring attack. The Panthers ended the match with 57 digs. Taya Ptacnik (12) and Libbie Ball (10) finished with double figures in the defensive category.
Lexi Hans produced nine kills and six digs for the Lions. McKenzie Norris went 9-of-9 serving and added two kills and 11 digs, and Ella Culver finished 13-of-14 at the line with one ace. Jaylin Gaston chipped in four kills and one solo block in the contest.
Lea Kalkowski made seven digs and went 9-of-10 serving with one ace. Ella Johnson registered three kills, Sagan Leach collected six digs and Lizzie Podrazo finished with one kill. Laura Swanson also saw court time for the team.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 2, Louisville 0
The Lions journeyed to Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Thursday for a triangular with the Raiders and Malcolm. Omaha Brownell-Talbot defeated the Lions 25-13, 27-25.
Kalkowski and Culver both had spotless efforts at the service line. Kalkowski went 10-of-10 with one ace and Culver finished 7-of-7. Norris led the team’s offense with five kills and Hans produced four kills and five digs.
Gaston generated two kills, one dig and one solo block for Louisville. Swanson helped the squad with two aces and Leach pitched in four digs.
Malcolm 2, Louisville 0
Malcolm emerged with a 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Lions.
Hans pocketed six kills and three digs and Norris tallied two kills, one ace and eight digs. Culver went 10-of-10 serving with one ace, Johnson made three kills and Gaston chipped in two kills.
Kalkowski ended the match with one ace and four digs, and Leach collected five digs and went 5-of-5 serving with one ace. Podrazo added one kill against the Clippers.
